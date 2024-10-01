Living Security Announces AI-Powered Cybersecurity Recommendations

Unify's New AI-powered Recommendations Feature Delivers Automated, Prescriptive, and Proactive Insights and Recommendations for Risky and Vigilant Human Behavior, Enabling Select Customers to Rapidly Identify and Address Potential Threats

"Many organizations struggle to make sense of the vast amount of human risk data generated by their cybersecurity tools," said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security. "Fragmented data across different platforms, combined with the complexity of identifying actionable patterns, leaves organizations blind to emerging threats such as insider risks, malware, ransomware, and data loss."

Living Security's innovative human risk Recommendations feature in the Unify platform addresses this critical challenge head-on. By leveraging the power of AI, the platform can now quickly analyze over 200 risky and vigilant behaviors, surfacing the most relevant risk data and correlating events in a matter of minutes. Security leaders can take immediate action through targeted interventions based on industry-proven best practices, all within a few clicks.

"Organizations no longer need to spend countless hours interpreting human risk data," said Kelly Hayward, Vice President of Product at Living Security. "With Recommendations, we've streamlined the process and are the first to offer a solution that not only identifies change in human risk across the business but also prescribes the next best steps for mitigating that risk. This allows security teams to focus on what matters most - protecting their organization."

AI-driven insights are a cornerstone of Living Security's platform, which has leveraged machine learning to help organizations transform their workforce into cyber vigilantes. Now, Recommendations, and its AI-tailored intelligence, eliminates the guesswork involved in identifying, prioritizing, and addressing human behaviors that pose the greatest risk to business operations.

Each Recommendation is paired with an actionable playbook to mitigate identified risks through targeted training, behavioral nudges, automated workflows, or policy changes. This aligns with the company's mission by enabling security programs to address human-initiated risks, which account for 68% of data breaches, at unprecedented speed.

Key Business Outcomes:

Faster identification of high-risk user groups through AI-driven insights.

Targeted, automated interventions to mitigate specific risks.

Prioritize actions based on estimated impact and ROI to operations.

Increased efficiency for security teams, saving time and reducing manual effort.

Actionable insights specific to key cohorts, driving faster risk reduction.

The Recommendations feature is now available in beta for select customers, with a full rollout expected in January 2025. To learn more or to request access to the beta program, please visit www.livingsecurity.com.

