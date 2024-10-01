

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The euro fell to an 8-day low of 1.1084 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.1145.



Against the pound, the NZ dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro edged down to 0.8320, 1.7542 and 0.9386 from early highs of 0.8337, 1.7623 and 0.9435, respectively.



Moving away from an early 4-day high of 160.91 against the yen, the euro edged down to 159.30.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the euro edged slipped to nearly a 3-month low of 1.6051 and a 5-day low of 1.4994 from early highs of 1.6115 and 1.5072, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the greenback, 0.81 against the pound, 1.74 against the kiwi, 0.92 against the franc, 154.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the aussie and 1.48 against the loonie.



