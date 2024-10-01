Anzeige
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 30 September 2024 were:

676.68p Capital only
689.44p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 71,609 Ordinary shares on 30th September 2024, the Company has 89,100,255 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 14,109,609 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


