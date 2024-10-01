Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Stuttgart
01.10.24
10:50 Uhr
3,100 Euro
+0,120
+4,03 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
01.10.2024 13:43 Uhr
111 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
01-Oct-2024 / 12:12 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
 
DATE: September 30, 2024 
 
The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of 
September 30,2024 are given in the table below 
 
 
                       Underlying  Warrant       Underlying Benchmark     Maturity 
Short Code  Long Code            asset type  type   Multiplier maturity settlement value   Price 
 
 
UDGAC.V    USDC3009240040.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call   1     341,518            0,00 
 
 
UDGAD.V    USDC3009240038.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call   1     341,518            0,00 
 
 
UDGAE.V    USDC3009240036.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Call   1     341,518            0,00 
 
 
UDGPC.V    USDP3009240036.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     341,518            1,85 
 
 
UDGPD.V    USDP3009240035.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     341,518            0,85 
 
 
UDGPE.V    USDP3009240034.00TGB0000001NA  USDTRY    Put   1     341,518            0,00 
 
 
EXGAC.V    EUUSXC3009240001.11TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call   1     11,187            0,30 
 
 
EXGAD.V    EUUSXC3009240001.10TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call   1     11,187            0,64 
 
 
EXGAE.V    EUUSXC3009240001.08TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Call   1     11,187            1,32 
 
 
EXGPC.V    EUUSXP3009240001.08TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     11,187            0,00 
 
 
EXGPD.V    EUUSXP3009240001.06TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     11,187            0,00 
 
 
EXGPE.V    EUUSXP3009240001.05TGB0000001NA EURUSD    Put   1     11,187            0,00 
 
 
GUGAC.V    GBUSXC3009240001.31TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Call   1     13,401            1,03 
 
 
GUGAD.V    GBUSXC3009240001.30TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Call   1     13,401            1,37 
 
 
GUGAE.V    GBUSXC3009240001.28TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Call   1     13,401            2,05 
 
 
GUGPC.V    GBUSXP3009240001.28TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Put   1     13,401            0,00 
 
 
GUGPD.V    GBUSXP3009240001.26TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Put   1     13,401            0,00 
 
 
GUGPE.V    GBUSXP3009240001.25TGB0000001NA GBPUSD    Put   1     13,401            0,00

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on October 03,2024

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 350270 
EQS News ID:  1999751 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1999751&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2024 07:12 ET (11:12 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.