Adnexus Biotechnologies Inc.: Adnexus Biotechnologies Unveils Sutra, a Game-Changing AI Platform for Drug Discovery and Infectious Disease Research

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Adnexus Biotechnologies Inc., a pioneering company in Artificial Intelligence-driven innovations for early drug discovery and infectious disease research, is pleased to announce its new AI Empowered Drug Discovery Platform, Sutra.

The Sutra AI platform has not just confirmed decades of work, but also added new targets for monoclonal antibodies within weeks, receiving independent validation of their potential from collaborators. Adnexus Biotechnologies Inc.'s AI algorithms have identified several promising drug candidates. The company has identified a target in the mitochondrial metabolism that has a role in oncology. The company then adds them to an ever-growing IP portfolio, including patents, trademarks, and trade secrets, enhancing its competitive advantage and potential for future revenue. The success and validation of the Sutra AI platform for AI-discovered drugs are testaments to its capabilities and the future it promises.

Adnexus Biotechnologies Inc. is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of drug discovery with its AI Drug Discovery (AIDD) player, Sutra. With its AI-powered structure prediction algorithms, this platform has the potential to revolutionize drug discovery. It can design small molecules, optimize the design of antibodies and other proteins, and even repurpose drug molecules. With a database of 19 viruses, the Sutra AI platform can predict and help prevent future pandemics. With access to a curated library of 8 million molecules, the platform makes possible the discovery of new drugs that precisely target neutralizable epitopes on viruses to enhance the potency and efficacy of existing therapies. The Sutra team's unwavering dedication to leveraging microbiome samples to identify new biomarkers for neurodegenerative diseases instills hope for future medical breakthroughs.

Adnexus Biotechnologies Inc. harnesses the power of AI to revolutionize drug repurposing, offering a cost-effective alternative to developing new drugs from the ground up. Drug repurposing involves identifying potential new applications for existing compounds, which can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. However, AI algorithms can analyze existing drug databases and identify potential new applications for these compounds in a fraction of the time, making it a game-changer in the pharmaceutical industry. Adnexus is exploring synergizing AI with suitable linkers between antibodies and drugs to promote multi-drug combinations. This approach will bring new therapeutics to market with more substantial impacts than combination therapies and address unmet medical needs, expediting drug discovery and regulatory approvals.

Gaurav Chandra, the CEO of Adnexus Biotechnologies Inc., stated, "Our innovative use of AI reflects a broader trend toward embracing advanced technologies to overcome traditional limitations in the biotech industry. We are very excited about our AI-empowered drug discoveries. Adnexus is proud to introduce and implement the latest Artificial Intelligence innovations in research and development technology-keeping the company at the forefront of early drug discovery and development and other revolutionary discoveries critical to treating infectious diseases."

Dr. Chandra continued, "As we advance our HIV therapeutics, we intend to offer our expertise as unique SAAS and DAAS revenue-generating models by next year. This strategic move is part of our commitment to pursuing multiple revenue-generating strategies to broaden our offerings and support academic and biotechnology companies in advancing their scientific endeavors. This commitment underscores our financial stability and growth potential."

Adnexus has recently executed a Letter of Intent with 1606 Corp (OTC PINK:CBDW), an AI technology company, for a strategic investment in the company.

About Adnexus Biotechnologies Inc.

Adnexus is a leading innovator in biotechnology, specializing in AI-driven solutions for early drug discovery, infectious disease, and neurodegenerative disease research. Its proprietary methods focus on developing therapeutic solutions by leveraging human immune-B cells, offering a cutting-edge approach to creating highly effective treatments. For more information, please visit https://www.adnexusbiotech.com.

Industry Information

The global market size for artificial intelligence in drug discovery was estimated at USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2024 to 2030. The demand for AI-powered solutions in drug discovery is increasing due to the need for new drug therapies, expanded manufacturing capacities in the life sciences industry, and technological advancements. AI technologies such as machine learning and deep learning are being used at various stages of drug discovery, including initial compound screening and predicting success rates in clinical trials. Additionally, the growth of startups developing AI-powered solutions and increased investments and funding drive market expansion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including projections and expectations regarding business developments, operations, and market conditions. These statements are identified by terms such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," and others. While based on reasonable assumptions, results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties. Please review cautionary statements and disclosures in our filings with the SEC. Adnexus does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

