Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) ("KWESST" or the "Company") today updated investors on the ramp-up of activity on its sub-contract to Thales Canada in support of the Canadian Department of National Defence Land C4ISR series of contracts to modernize the Canadian Army's capabilities through advanced land command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems program.

Under the task-based contract, KWESST has now deployed five full-time engineers to the program and is in various stages of staffing an additional 11 positions, totalling a current demand for 16 full-time technical positions. The Company expects this to continue to increase staffing as future taskings are received.

"The early and steep ramp in activity under this sub-contract reflects the urgency and importance of the work to Canada. Our collective ability to respond is testament to the high trust working relationship we've developed with our partners at Thales. This work has also been, and continues to be, foundational in driving the skills required to deliver defence-grade solutions to law enforcement and first responders through KWESST Lightning", said Sean Homuth, KWESST President and CEO.

While KWESST's maximum workshare under the sub-contract is approximately CAD $48 million over the initial six-year term, the continued ramp-up of activity on the program remains dependent on the timing and extent of task orders issued by the customer. Management will continue to provide guidance on the impact of those activities to revenue in future reporting periods.

About KWESST

KWESST (NASDAQ: KWE) (NASDAQ: KWESW) (TSXV: KWE) develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The company's current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The company also has a new proprietary non-lethal product line branded PARA OPSTM with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with operations in Guelph, Ontario Canada, and Youngsville, North Carolina, USA as well as representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. As announced May 2, 2023, KWESST is under contract to perform up to CAD $27M in software development work under the CAD $136M DSEF program over the initial five years of the contract, with five additional option years. As announced June 10, 2023, KWESST is under a task-based sub-contract to Thales with a maximum workshare of approximately CAD $48 million over the initial six-year term in support of the Canadian Department of National Defence Land C4ISR series of contracts.

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/.

