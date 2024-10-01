Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ClariMed Inc. Strengthens Leadership Team with Joe Dobkin as New VP of Services

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., a global leader in human-centered medical device development and regulatory services, announced the appointment of Joe Dobkin as Vice President of Services.

ClariMed VP of Services, Joe Dobkin

With over 20 years of experience in product development, Joe Dobkin brings a wealth of expertise in program management and operations management to ClariMed. His career, which began with a focus on consumer products, has evolved over the last nine years to specialize in developing diverse medical devices, diagnostic devices, and combination products.

In his new role as Vice President of Services, Dobkin will spearhead service delivery, optimize processes, and help expand ClariMed's offerings to better serve clients. Known for his thoughtful approach, attention to detail, and calm presence, Dobkin's leadership style aligns well with ClariMed's cultural values. His initial focus will be on learning about ClariMed's people and processes, setting a strong foundation for future growth and optimization.

"I'm extremely excited to join ClariMed and contribute to its mission of advancing medical technology for all users," Dobkin said. "My goal is to leverage my experience to streamline operations and foster effective collaboration across our teams, ultimately enhancing our ability to deliver innovative, user-centric medical solutions for our clients."

Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed, emphasized that Dobkin's appointment strengthens the company's commitment to excellence in medical product development. "Joe's extensive background in both consumer products and medical devices makes him an ideal fit for our human-centered approach," Kendle said. "His leadership will be instrumental in driving our services forward and ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients in the MedTech industry."

Prior to joining ClariMed, Dobkin served as Vice President of Program Management for Veranex (previously Ximedica) and as Director of Operations at Dorel Juvenile Group, where he managed their supply chain and grew their global development capabilities. These roles provided him with invaluable insights into the medical device development process and healthcare technology management.

Joe holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master's in business administration from Villanova University. He will be based in ClariMed's Chadds Ford office.

About ClariMed

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@clarimed.com

ClariMed: Designing the Future of Health

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519824/Joe.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991389/ClariMed___Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarimed-inc-strengthens-leadership-team-with-joe-dobkin-as-new-vp-of-services-302263632.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.