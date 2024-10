OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is up over 53% at $18.12. ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) is up over 20% at $1.19. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) is up over 17% at $2.54. MKDWELL Tech Inc. (MKDW) is up over 15% at $1.47. Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is up over 11% at $1.59. Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) is up over 10% at $1.65. TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (TCTM) is up over 8% at $1.47. Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is up over 7% at $1.65. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is up over 6% at $3.30. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is up over 6% at $2.90. QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) is up over 6% at $2.48.



In the Red



Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) is down over 54% at $1.59. IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) is down over 27% at $12.05. Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is down over 17% at $4.72. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is down over 12% at $2.16. TuanChe Limited (TC) is down over 11% at $1.69. 9F Inc. (JFU) is down over 10% at $2.16. Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is down over 9% at $5.40. Intchains Group Limited (ICG) is down over 6% at $4.16.



