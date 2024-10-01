Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 23 September to 27 September 2024
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
9/24/2024
FR0010313833
7000
82,2475
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
9/25/2024
FR0010313833
7000
82,0746
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
9/26/2024
FR0010313833
7000
83,2888
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
9/27/2024
FR0010313833
7000
87,1604
XPAR
TOTAL
28,000
83,6928
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241001315464/en/
Contacts:
Group Arkema