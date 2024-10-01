Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
01.10.2024 14:14 Uhr
Globhe and OpenForests Partner to Enhance Environmental Project Monitoring with Global Drone Data Integration

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globhe, a global marketplace for on-demand drone data services, and OpenForests, the innovative force behind the explorer.land platform, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership designed to elevate environmental monitoring and project visualization. This collaboration integrates Globhe's cutting-edge drone data marketplace into explorer.land, offering organizations a powerful tool to enhance transparency, engagement, and impact in their sustainability projects.

Transforming Environmental Monitoring with On-Demand Drone Data

explorer.land, known for its interactive and transparent project platform, now features high-resolution drone data from Globhe upon request. This integration allows users to experience a more dynamic and detailed view of their environmental projects. By visualizing 'before and after' scenarios through drone imagery, organizations can demonstrate the impact of their efforts, making it easier to engage stakeholders and attract support.

"The integration of Globhe's drone data into explorer.land marks a significant advancement in how environmental projects are monitored and presented," said Alexander Watson, CEO of OpenForests. "This partnership empowers our users to tell more compelling stories about their work, enhancing both credibility and visibility on a global scale."

CO2 Operate's Gula Gula Food Forest Program

To illustrate the power of this new capability, CO2 Operate's Gula Gula Food Forest Program serves as a prime example. Through the integration of drone data into their explorer.land profile, CO2 Operate has been able to effectively showcase the progress and impact of their carbon offsetting and biodiversity initiatives. This case study highlights how organizations can use this technology to improve the transparency and effectiveness of their sustainability efforts.

"Working with Globhe and OpenForests has provided us with invaluable tools to visualize and communicate the impact of our work," said Paul Burgers, Founder of CO2 Operate. "The drone data not only enhances our project's visibility but also strengthens our commitment to achieving broader sustainability goals."

Driving Innovation in Environmental Project Management

The partnership between Globhe and OpenForests is set to redefine how environmental and reforestation projects are documented and understood. By combining drone data with explorer.land's robust visualization tools, organizations can enhance their project profiles, engage a broader audience, and drive greater environmental impact.

Andreas Nordansjö, CMO of Globhe, commented, "Our collaboration with OpenForests represents a transformative step in how environmental projects are managed and executed globally. By integrating our drone data into explorer.land, we're offering OpenForests clients access to a vast network of professional drone operators in over 147 countries." He continues "This marketplace approach ensures they receive the best possible price through competitive bidding and guarantees they are working with skilled local professionals who understand the unique challenges of each region".

CONTACT:

Andreas Nordansjö
Chief Marketing Officer, Globhe
andreas@globhe.com
+46(0)736334774

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/globhe/r/globhe-and-openforests-partner-to-enhance-environmental-project-monitoring-with-global-drone-data-in,c4045236

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/globhe/i/globhe-openforests-pressreleaseimage,c3338830

Globhe-OpenForests-PressReleaseImage

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globhe-and-openforests-partner-to-enhance-environmental-project-monitoring-with-global-drone-data-integration-302263954.html

