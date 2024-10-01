Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc (CBOE: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") subsidiary Boston Solar, a proud partner of the Boston Red Sox and a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is proud to announce its latest partnership with Applewood Construction, a leading firm in sustainable building practices. The collaboration will see Boston Solar design and install cutting-edge solar systems for Applewood Construction's new residential development, Cricket Lane, LLC, in Newbury, MA. This development marks a significant step forward in green building, showcasing the integration of advanced solar technology in modern housing.

Cricket Lane, LLC, will feature 24 state-of-the-art homes, each equipped with an 8kW solar system designed by Boston Solar. These systems will produce over 9,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of each residence and providing substantial energy savings for homeowners. This initiative reflects Boston Solar's commitment to enhancing sustainable living through innovative technology and effective energy solutions.

The Cricket Lane development stands out for its dedication to incorporating the latest advancements in green building. By leveraging Boston Solar's expertise, Applewood Construction is setting a new standard for eco-friendly residential communities. Each home in this development will not only benefit from high-performance solar panels but also contribute to a broader movement towards environmentally responsible construction practices.

"We are thrilled to work with Applewood Construction on this pioneering project," said Michael Morlino, President of Boston Solar. "Cricket Lane, LLC represents a significant achievement in our mission to promote sustainable energy solutions. We look forward to delivering exceptional solar systems that align with the development's green building goals and support the transition towards a more sustainable future."

For more information about Boston Solar and its services, please visit www.bostonsolar.us.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

