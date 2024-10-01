Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - MAR Compliance

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company announces that it is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of the half yearly financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2024 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own securities, or issuing new securities, during this period.

If, during this period, the Directors of the Company come into possession of any inside information, this will be notified to a Regulated Information Service before any such transactions are undertaken.

For further information, please contact:

Nick Black

Director- Investment Trusts

020 3817 1000

1 October 2024