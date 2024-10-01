

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hesai Technology (HSAI) announced the signing of a cooperation framework with SAIC Volkswagen to establish a strong foundation for Hesai and SAIC Volkswagen to build a new ecosystem for the automotive industry, with Hesai's advanced lidar products and technology at the core.



Hesai Technology is specialized in lidar products and technology. It integrates the manufacturing process of lidar into the R&D design process. SAIC Volkswagen Automobile Co. is a Sino-German joint venture operated by SAIC Group and Volkswagen Group. SAIC Volkswagen was one of the first automotive joint ventures in China.



