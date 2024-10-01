

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA announced that Europa Clipper, the first mission to conduct a detailed study of Jupiter's moon Europa, will be launched on October 10.



It will mark the beginning of a more than five year-long journey, which is expected to reach Jupiter in April 2030 after travelling 1.8 billion miles.



Europa Clipper, the largest spacecraft NASA has ever developed for a planetary mission, will orbit Jupiter, and conduct 49 close flybys of Europa. On each orbit, the spacecraft will spend less than a day in the dangerous radiation zone near Europa before zipping back out. Two to three weeks later, it will repeat the process. The spacecraft carries nine science instruments, and a gravity experiment that uses the telecommunications system. All science instruments will operate simultaneously on every pass.



There's scientific evidence that the ingredients for life may exist on Europa right now.



Europa Clipper's main science goal is to determine whether there are places below the surface of Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, that could support life.



The mission's three main science objectives are to understand the nature of the ice shell and the ocean beneath it, along with the moon's composition and geology. The mission's detailed exploration of Europa will help scientists better understand the astrobiological potential for habitable worlds beyond our planet.



