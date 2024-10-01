Dolphin Entertainment: Influencer Powerhouse the Digital Dept., a Subsidiary of Dolphin , Achieves Major Milestones With 137 New Talent Signings

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / The Digital Dept., a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) and a leading full-service influencer marketing and talent management firm, is celebrating a landmark year with 137 new creator signings, the one-year anniversary of The Digital Dept. (a merger of Socialyte and Be Social), and the highest-grossing BRANDEdit experience during New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

In the past few months, The Digital Dept., led by co-CEOs Ali Grant and Sarah Boyd, has rapidly grown its roster to include notable talent such as Christine Quinn (Selling Sunset), Danielle Pinnock (Ghosts), Savannah LaBrant (popular family and lifestyle creator), Cas Jerome (beauty creator), The Beyerle Bunch (family creators), Roxanne Kaiser (The Ultimatum), Alex Cortex (TikTok star), Fiona Barron (fashion and lifestyle creator), Stacy Snyder (Love Is Blind), Kait Nicole (hair & beauty creator), Katie Morton (The Bachelor alum), and Ana Saia (beauty and lifestyle creator) to name a few.

A year into this new era, The Digital Dept. has seen tremendous success:

137 new creators signed to its roster

4,327 campaigns developed

5 BRANDEdit Showrooms , including its inaugural, highest grossing New York City showroom, with 870 attendees and 240 million social impressions across the five events

A social media reach of over 340 million through its roster of creators

Sarah Boyd comments, "We're excited to welcome such a dynamic group of creators to The Digital Dept. Each of these new signings represents a strategic addition to our roster, bringing unique value in terms of reach, engagement, and market influence. With their talent and our proven ability to drive impactful campaigns, we're confident this expansion will continue to deliver significant growth for both our creators and our partners."

"By diversifying into industries like dermatology, aesthetics, and beyond, we've built an incredibly robust roster of subject matter experts, " comments Ali Grant. "With a more nuanced creator base, we're positioned to connect brands with the right influencers in a variety of niches, making our deals even more impactful."

About The Digital Dept.

The Digital Dept. is a leading full-service influencer marketing and talent management firm specializing in brand strategy and creator representation. Managing over 250 creators with a social footprint of more than 350 million, The Digital Dept. excels in crafting impactful brand partnerships and creative strategies through both online and offline experiences, such as live events and curated mailers. Led by co-CEOs Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant, The Digital Dept. operates out of Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Miami. Learn more at TheDigitalDept.com or follow us on social media @thedigitaldpt.

About Dolphin:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including "The Blue Angels," Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept., Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries, from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise. Key ventures include collaborations with Rachael Ray for Staple Gin and Mastercard Midnight Theatre.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

