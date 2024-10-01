Crexendo, Inc.: G2's Fall 2024 Reports Highlight Crexendo's AI-Powered Cloud Communications Platform for Outstanding Usability and Superior Customer Satisfaction

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that its AI-powered cloud business communications platform has been recognized for outstanding usability and superior customer satisfaction in G2's Fall 2024 Reports for VoIP, UCaaS, and Customer Communications Management. G2.com is the leading business software review website where end users can research and select solutions reviewed and recommended by real, verified customers.

The G2 Fall reports mark the seventh consecutive quarter that the Crexendo platform has been ranked #1 for Ease of Use, with #1 product feature rankings for Native VoIP, CCaaS Option, Voicemail to Email, Voicemail to SMS, and more. The Company retained the Best Relationships award, with #1 ratings for Quality of Support, Ease of Doing Business With, and Users Most Likely to Recommend. Crexendo was again honored as a top trending provider in G2's Fall 2024 Momentum Grid Reports, which recognizes companies that real users voted as the top trending choices out of all providers in each product category. Crexendo also maintained its 4.9 out of 5-Stars rating, which it has sustained for ten consecutive quarters.

"We are thrilled that our customers continue to voice their positive feedback on G2.com. It is extremely gratifying that our customers highlight that our product and support is second to none," said Jeff Korn, Crexendo CEO and Chairman. "We are the fastest-growing platform in the U.S., with over 5 million end users globally and growing. You can't find a better cloud business communications provider than Crexendo."

Korn continues, "Focusing on Innovation, Platform Usability, and Customer Experience is central to everything we do. We are very excited about new innovations coming from our Company, such as leveraging Generative AI in Crexendo's VIP CX cloud contact center platform and VIP Voice AI Studio offering. Our top rankings reflect the efforts of our entire team, and we are thankful that our customers recognize the hard work of everyone at Crexendo in developing our award-winning, technology driven solutions."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

"While there are over 150,000 different software products and services featured on G2, only the highest ranked are recognized each quarter according to their category, company size, geography, and report type," continued Rossio. "These reports serve as valuable, tailored lists for buyers conducting research in their purchasing journey. We extend our congratulations to those vendors who have achieved a coveted spot in a G2 report, driven by insights from real customer feedback."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive global network of over 230 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

