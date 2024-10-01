Baker & Baker Selects TraceGains' Best-in-Class Supplier Management Ecosystem to Drive Efficiency, Save Time, and Minimise Risk

Leading Bakery Products Manufacturer Now Has Access to Consistent, Accurate, Real-Time Data for Almost 1000 Suppliers Across EMEA

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains , the leading provider of networked compliance, quality, ESG, and product innovation solutions in the food and beverage industry, today announced that Baker & Baker , a leading bakery products manufacturer, has selected its Supplier Management solution to automate supplier operations. TraceGains provides Baker & Baker with a real-time holistic view of suppliers, items, and documentation that is easily accessible and safeguards against supply chain disruptions.

Prior to TraceGains, Baker & Baker relied on manual processes and other labour-intensive methods to manage its massive network of almost 1,000 ingredient suppliers along with the corresponding documentation and data from sites around the globe, managed all from one head office. A recent survey from TraceGains identified manual processes still plague the industry, with 48% of food and beverage suppliers are still relying on spreadsheets for day-to-day tasks and document exchanges. For Baker & Baker, as popularity and demand for its bakery products continued to grow, manually managing systems across their supply chain and separate departments became challenging. By adopting TraceGains, Baker & Baker now benefits from real-time visibility, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency. Baker & Baker will now be positioned to take advantage of newly integrated 3rd party ESG data and information at the ingredient and supply location layers, mapped directly to their unique suppliers.

"We've traditionally relied on tools which require a lot of manual effort for data management. Our goal was to find a customisable solution that could streamline these processes and deliver data instantly," said Lewis Rogers-Duffield, Senior Supplier Quality Manager, Europe, Baker & Baker. "With TraceGains, we now have real-time visibility into operations and a system to handle administrative tasks that frees up our team to focus on more proactive, strategic, and high-value deliverables."

Getting started was easy since many of Baker & Baker's suppliers were already part of the TraceGains network, and for those outside the network onboarding was a smooth process. Since implementing, Baker & Baker is now able to complete supplier approvals more efficiently, and in some instances, reduced supplier approval time from weeks to hours, saving valuable resources, time, and money. TraceGains Horizon Scanning Global gives Baker & Baker the added bonus of real-time monitoring and automatic alerts mapped directly to their supply chain, drawing from thousands of data sources across 170,000 suppliers worldwide. This enriched risk assessment is crucial for maintaining the highest standard in quality and safety.

"We are proud to work alongside Baker & Baker to support their ongoing commitment to efficiency and innovation across the bakery industry," said Gary Nowacki, CEO, TraceGains. "Instability has become the new norm in the global food supply chain, which further cements the need for an agile and data-driven approach to supply chain management. This relationship helps Baker & Baker proactively manage risks and stay one step ahead in our ever-evolving industry."

About TraceGains

TraceGains provides a purpose-built marketplace connecting food and beverage (F&B) brands with ingredient and packaging suppliers, powered by a suite of software solutions to manage all business and product-related challenges such as regulatory compliance, nutritional analysis, labeling, new product development and more. Trusted by over 1,200 global clients including half of the top 100 F&B manufacturers, TraceGains is the industry's de facto business hub serving the needs of Product Development (formula/specification management, regulatory global, nutritional calculation), Compliance (supplier, quality and audit management) and ESG. TraceGains represents the largest network of 85,000 supplier locations and a robust database of 550,000 ingredients where brands collaborate on behalf of consumers to develop new products faster while ensuring quality, safety and compliance.

About Baker & Baker

Baker & Baker is one of Europe's leading suppliers of Bakery Products with market leading capability in the donut, muffin, brownie, cookie, cake, specialty bread, and viennoiserie categories.

Baker & Baker is dedicated to delight customers and consumers with outstanding competence, innovative products and high-quality service.

Serving customers in the retail, food service and the artisan channels under a portfolio of trusted brands including Baker & Baker American Bakery, Goldfrost, Concadoro, Molco, as well as licensing brand agreements with Mondelez and Disney, and partnering with major key accounts on private label.

