Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The European Leg of Huawei Network Summit 2024 Is Successfully Held, Propelling the Intelligent Development of Europe

MUNICH, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European leg of Huawei Network Summit 2024 was successfully held in Munich, Germany, attracting more than 1100 industry experts, technology leaders, and partners from over 30 countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, and Türkiye. At this event, Huawei launched all-new Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions to Europe, and invited industry pioneers from public services, education, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors to share their best network practices for the intelligent era.

Europe has always been at the forefront of industry digital transformation. Willi Song, President of Huawei's European Enterprise Sales Department, said, "Innovation Never Stops - it not only reflects our firm commitment to the future, but also marks our dedication to accelerating Europe's digital and intelligent transformation. "

Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communications Product Line, giving the speech

The advent of the intelligent era places never-seen-before network requirements. Huawei responds to this by continuing to develop more leading products and solutions. Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communications Product Line, said, "All industries ramp up intelligent transformation, driving network evolution to the new era of Net5.5G. Against this backdrop, Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network focuses on intelligent innovation and lays a next-generation foundation featuring optimal application experience assurance, precise traffic scheduling, ultra-high resilience, and high-security ubiquitous protection. "

At this summit, Huawei unveiled more than 10 innovative Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions tailored to multiple scenarios, such as campus networks, WANs, data center networks, and network security. Featured offerings include all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 APs, the industry's first 100 Tbps fixed-form Ethernet data center switch, the industry's first 51.2 Tbps liquid-cooled fixed-form data center switch, the industry's highest-port-density router for the cloud era, the all-in-one intelligent converged gateway, and the NetMaster (a telecom foundation model application).

In addition to these, Huawei Data Communication announced more professional and intelligent services for global commercial markets, following the release of eight industry-specific solutions in the first half of 2024. For global distribution business markets, Huawei Data Communication has integrated more AI capabilities into the cloud-based Huawei eKit SME Network platform to provide a range of intelligent services free of charge throughout the lifecycle. In particular, user interfaces (UIs) are upgraded to V2.0 for better ease of use, helping SMEs easily go intelligent.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520445/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-european-leg-of-huawei-network-summit-2024-is-successfully-held-propelling-the-intelligent-development-of-europe-302264037.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.