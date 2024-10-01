

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Aetna, the health insurance arm of CVS Health Corp. (CVS), on Tuesday announced its plan for 2025 Medicare products, including a wide variety of Medicare Advantage or MA plan options, offering value, choice and affordability.



MA plan options would include $0 monthly plan premium, $0 primary care copay, $0 copay for Tier 1 drugs, plus dental, vision, hearing and SilverSneakers benefits in every county it operates.



The 2025 products would include preferred provider organization or PPO products for those who value flexibility; health maintenance organization or HMO products for members focused on affordability; and Special Needs Plans for those who need added support.



The company would also continue to provide an expansive product portfolio, including Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug or MAPD, MA-only, prescription drug plan or PDP, Special Needs Plan or SNP, Medicare Supplement and ancillary products.



For 2025, Aetna will offer MAPD plans in 44 states plus Washington, D.C. In total, Aetna will offer MAPD plans in 2,259 counties in 2025, accessible by 59 million Medicare-eligible beneficiaries.



Aetna now serves about 10.5 million Medicare members across the United States, including 4.3 million currently enrolled in an Aetna individual or employer group MA plan.



