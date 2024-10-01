Intech Welcomes Rosalind M. Hewsenian to Its Board of Directors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intech, a global quantitative equity manager, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rosalind ("Roz") M. Hewsenian to its Board of Directors. Roz Hewsenian, who recently retired as Chief Investment Officer of the $8.3 billion Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, brings over 40 years of institutional investment experience to Intech during a pivotal moment in the firm's next phase of growth.



A Strategic Addition to Intech's Board

Roz spent 21 years at Wilshire Associates, where she served as Principal, Managing Director, and Board Member. During her tenure, she led consulting efforts for some of the largest institutional investors, most notably serving as the lead consultant to CalPERS. Roz played an important role in shaping CalPERS' investment strategy, guiding it to full funding on a market-value basis.

"Roz brings a unique combination of institutional experience and strategic insight to the board," said Churchill Franklin, Chairperson of Intech's Board of Directors. "As we transition into our next phase of growth, her hands-on experience in both investing and governance will be instrumental in shaping Intech's future."

"We're excited to welcome Roz to our board," said Dr. Jose Marques, CEO of Intech. "Her extensive industry experience provides us with the critical 'voice of the client.' This insight will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth, ensuring our solutions continue to align with the needs of institutional investors while driving innovation and risk management."

Aligning with Intech's Growth Strategy

Roz's appointment strengthens Intech's commitment to delivering systematic, risk-managed strategies for institutional clients worldwide. Her experience will further Intech's mission to offer clients innovative, research-driven investment solutions aimed at achieving long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

"Intech's distinctive quantitative approach and commitment to the scientific method have truly set it apart," said Roz Hewsenian. "I'm honored to join the Board at such an exciting time in the firm's evolution, and I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to continue advancing Intech's mission of delivering disciplined, innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients."

About Intech

Founded in 1987, Intech is a global quantitative equity manager, dedicated to serving institutional and wealth management clients. Pioneering the use of Stochastic Portfolio Theory, Intech seeks to construct portfolios designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for a diverse client base that includes pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. With a steadfast commitment to disciplined risk management and scientific research, Intech manages approximately $11 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024. For more information, please visit https://www.intechinvestments.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23bc7d7d-5d97-4ac0-b19f-2f674aa6aa82