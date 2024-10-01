Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
74 Leser



Graid Technology Inc. and KLC Group Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Redefine High-Speed RAID and Data-at-Rest Security

Protecting enterprise and military servers with unmatched NVMe RAID performance and the most advanced cybersecurity encryption on the market.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / As data demands surge in today's hyper-competitive landscape, organizations are constantly seeking solutions that balance cutting-edge security with uncompromised performance. A new strategic partnership between Graid Technology, creators of SupremeRAID, and KLC Group, innovators behind CipherDriveOne Plus, is set to redefine this balance with a first-of-its-kind solution for high-speed storage and NSA CSfC-certified Data-at-Rest (DAR) Security.

Graid Technology Inc. and KLC Group Secure Groundbreaking Partnership to Disrupt High-Speed RAID and Data-at-Rest Security

At the core of this collaboration is a novel approach to data security. Combining the National Security Agency's (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Data-at-Rest (DAR) Security guidelines, the joint solution integrates encryption, access controls, and authentication to deliver military-grade data protection. This breakthrough is designed to meet the critical needs of government contractors and organizations that require NSA CSfC-certified protection alongside high-performance RAID storage.

While CipherDriveOne Plus provides robust hardware-based full-disk encryption, traditional RAID solutions have presented challenges, including drive-locking mechanisms that limit the performance of CSfC-compliant NVMe SSDs or spinning disks. SupremeRAID by Graid Technology offers a groundbreaking alternative. As a GPU-accelerated software RAID, SupremeRAID eliminates the bottlenecks and limitations of hardware RAID, allowing CSfC-compliant systems like CipherDriveOne Plus to operate without compromising authentication processes or drive performance. This results in superior data protection and seamless NVMe SSD operation.

CipherDriveOne Plus, a Hardware Full Disk Encryption - Authorization Acquisition (AA) solution, is designed to meet the U.S. Government's strict Data-at-Rest (DAR) standards. It provides key management, encryption, and authentication over OPAL 2.0 self-encrypting SSDs or HDDs, ensuring immediate data protection that is OS-agnostic and governed by FIPS-140-2 level key encryption with options for single, two-factor, or multi-factor authentication.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with our esteemed partner, where innovation meets collaboration. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and won several government customers in a short time. There is no other solution capable of our joint technology in the market today," said Kurt Lennartsson, CEO of KLC Group.

"By joining forces with KLC Group, we are redefining the performance and security benchmarks in high-performance computing, AI, and diverse industries reliant on data-intensive operations," stated Leander Yu, President and CEO of Graid Technology. "The collaboration between SupremeRAID and CipherDriveOne Plus not only enhances performance but also ensures comprehensive data protection, scalability, and flexibility."

To explore the advanced data protection and storage performance offered by this partnership, download the solution brief.

For more information:

  • Graid Technology: https://www.graidtech.com/federal-and-public-sector/

  • KLC Group: https://klc-group.com/

  • CipherDriveOne: https://www.cipherdriveone.com

About KLC Group and CipherDriveOne
KLC Group is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to safeguarding organizations from evolving cyber threats. With a focus on innovation and excellence, KLC Group has consistently delivered cutting-edge security solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. Learn more: www.klc-group.com

About Graid Technology and SupremeRAID
Graid Technology is led by a dedicated team of experts with decades of experience in the SDS, ASIC, and storage industries, and continues to push boundaries in data storage innovation by protecting NVMe-based data from the desktop to the cloud. Cutting-edge SupremeRAID GPU-based RAID removes the traditional RAID bottleneck to deliver maximum SSD performance without consuming CPU cycles or creating throughput bottlenecks, delivering unmatched flexibility, performance, and value. With headquarters in Silicon Valley supported by a robust R&D center in Taiwan, we are globally committed to spearheading advancements in storage solutions. For detailed product information, visit our website, or connect with us on Twitter (X) or LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Andrea Eaken
Director of Marketing, Americas & EMEA | Graid Technology
andrea.eaken@graidtech.com
949-742-9928

John C. Myung
President, KLC Group
john@klc-group.com
408-614-1414

Related Files

SupremeRAID and CipherDriveOne Solution Brief_2024

SOURCE: Graid Technology Inc.



View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
