ACCESSWIRE
01.10.2024 16:02 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Trans Canada Gold Corp. Completes Twelve Months of Steady Oil Production as of September 2024, Marking a Full Year of Successful Output From Its First Multilateral Well and Successfully Drills Its Second Multilateral Well

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has now completed its twelve full month of robust steady oil production for the month of September 2024, with trucking and oil sales to Altex. The Company will release the September production numbers in the coming days once finalized. One year ago, In October 2023, the Company successfully drilled and completed all multilateral legs of the Company's first large multilateral well in the Sparky reservoir. Since drilling inception, the Croverro 7HZ Well has now produced over 67,000 barrels of consistent steady oil production.

The second Multilateral well was just successfully drilled in September and all legs were successfully drilled and completed in target pay zone, with battery construction having been completed and cleanup operations are ongoing. The company will report production numbers in late October once well production has stabilized.

The Company has an 18.75% interest in the well and Area of Mutual Interest (AMI). Croverro Energy Ltd., under the terms of the agreement, is the Operator.

Commented, President & CEO Tim Coupland, "We have now hit the one-year milestone of steady oil production and now have exceeded over 67,000 barrels of oil production, showcasing production expertise in both the Sparky and GP reservoir sands in Lloydminster area using new state of the art multilateral well drilling techniques. The Company has now successfully drilled two large multilateral wells in Alberta in 2024 and looks forward to drilling more wells in 2025."

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING WELLS

The Company is a discovery focused Oil & Gas Resource Development and Mineral Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration management and Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Coupland, President and CEO
Trans Canada Gold Corp.
Tel: (604) 681-3131
astar@telus.com
www.transcanadagold.com

or

Christian Timmins, Director
Trans Canada Gold Corp.
Tel: (403) 597-3410

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact Information

SOURCE: Trans Canada Gold Corp.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
