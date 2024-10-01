Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Shidosha Inc. today announced the general availability of its human-centric, AI-powered mentorship platform in the United States. The platform, which has already seen success in its closed-beta phase, offers individuals personalized one-on-one mentorship experiences, moving beyond the limitations of traditional e-learning courses and cohort-based programs.

Connect, Learn, Grow

Built on a global mission to democratize access to personalized mentorship, the company plans to expand into APAC and EMEA regions in a phased approach.

"We're excited to launch Shidosha for general availability in the US, making mentorship more accessible, equitable, and impactful," said Prasaath Velu, Founder and CEO of Shidosha Inc. "At Shidosha, we believe mentorship is one of the most powerful tools for personal and professional growth. Our platform blends human wisdom with cutting-edge AI to foster meaningful connections between mentors and individuals around the world, breaking down the barriers that have historically made mentorship hard to access."

Velu continued, "Every individual has a unique fingerprint, and so do their mentorship needs, goals, challenges, or limitations. We believe that one-size-fits-all approaches, like e-learning or cohort-based coaching programs, offer great re-usability and repeatable revenue for the content producer but struggle to drive adoption, retention, or real impact on the consumer"

In today's digital age, knowledge is everywhere, yet accessing it remains a challenge. The struggle often stems from not knowing where to start, what to seek, or simply not having the time. Shidosha works backwards from this customer problem. The first hurdle they solve is time. Through AI-powered digital twins, Shidosha aims to enable mentors to be present in multiple places at once, sharing their wisdom and experiences without the limits of time or location. This approach allows mentors to scale their impact infinitely, making meaningful knowledge-sharing more accessible and effective than ever before. The company is advancing its R&D on AI-powered digital twins, with plans to launch this innovative feature in Q4 2024.

Key features of the Shidosha platform include:

Human-Centric, AI Powered Approach : Personalized mentorship experiences tailored to individual learning journeys, augmenting human connections with the power AI.

: Personalized mentorship experiences tailored to individual learning journeys, augmenting human connections with the power AI. Integrated Video and Calendar Tools : Built-in video calling and real-time calendar syncing for seamless scheduling and communication.

: Built-in video calling and real-time calendar syncing for seamless scheduling and communication. Secure Global Payment Processing : Powered by Stripe, providing secure, efficient transactions between mentors and individuals worldwide.

: Powered by Stripe, providing secure, efficient transactions between mentors and individuals worldwide. Enhanced Identity Verification and Fraud Protection: Robust protocols and secure ID verification processes ensure a safe, trustworthy environment for all users

Robust protocols and secure ID verification processes ensure a safe, trustworthy environment for all users Session Analytics: Mentors and individuals can track their session progress through comprehensive analytics tools.

Shidosha has forged key technology partnerships and qualified for startup program benefits with global leaders. Additionally, the platform was recently accepted into the Peachscore Accelerator Program, which has been instrumental in furthering its mission and scaling globally.

The company invites professionals, mentors, and individuals to try out the platform. "We are looking forward to continuously learning from our users, improving our capabilities, and serving them better," added Velu.

Human Wisdom Meets AI Powered Digital Twins

About Shidosha Inc.

At Shidosha, we are redefining how people connect, learn, and grow through a revolutionary mentorship platform. We believe mentorship should be intentional, accessible, and deeply personalized. Our platform bridges the gap between mentors and individuals worldwide, offering one-on-one mentorship experiences tailored to both personal and professional growth. By combining the power of AI with human wisdom, Shidosha provides a unique mentorship experience through digital twins-digital extensions of our mentors that capture their knowledge, style, tone, and personality. Whether you're seeking career advice, personal growth, or skill development, Shidosha connects you with mentors who have walked a similar path, enabling you to learn from both their successes and failures. Join us in revolutionizing how the world connects, learns, and grows-one mentor, one individual, one conversation at a time.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224731

SOURCE: Shidosha Inc.