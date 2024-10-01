Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - One year after launching, PeopleForBikes, a national bicycle advocacy organization and the U.S. bicycle industry's trade association, is proud to share progress from its Great Bike Infrastructure Project (GBIP). The ambitious initiative is fast-tracking thousands of bike projects and policies across all 50 states, focused on creating more safe, fun, and connected places to ride a bike. A major driving force behind the project are the countless passionate advocates working to improve biking in communities, whose on-the-ground efforts are making a real difference. From urban bike lanes to recreational trails, the Great Bike Infrastructure Project is helping build the future of biking in America - one project at a time.

"We took tremendous strides with the Great Bike Infrastructure Project in the last year, but there's still so much work left to be done. Many projects remain unfinished and some could be at risk without additional support," said Jenn Dice, President and CEO of PeopleForBikes. "Now is a critical time to step up and ensure these projects come to life. PeopleForBikes is committed to getting it done, but we need your help to cross the finish line. Whether you're an advocate, local leader, member of the bike industry, or an everyday rider, we invite you to get involved and bring better biking to your backyard."

Thanks to historic federal, state, and local investments in bicycle projects, more communities are creating safe, connected bike networks for transportation and recreational use.

PeopleForBikes is championing the power of those bike projects to transform the lives of Americans nationwide and tracking the progress of communities. The Great Bike Infrastructure Project offers an unprecedented opportunity to get involved in your community to turn this funding into tangible, community-focused results. Cities across the United States are stepping up. The program's National Bike Project Tracker shows this growth as nearly 700 priority bike projects were funded or constructed just this past year.

"Better bike infrastructure is essential to making people feel safe and comfortable while riding," said Martina Haggerty, PeopleForBikes' vice president of infrastructure. "Studies show that streets with protected bike lanes see significantly fewer crashes and are safer for all road users, not just people riding bikes. Many Americans are concerned about safety while riding, and better infrastructure - like bike lanes with physical barriers and off road trails - encourages more people to ride by offering greater protection from motor vehicles."

Tracking 1,800+ Projects Nationwide

A key pillar of the Great Bike Infrastructure Project is an interactive map and comprehensive database showcasing thousands of bike infrastructure projects currently in development. The tool allows users to track the construction status of projects in communities with links to support local advocacy efforts and help get projects built.

Supporting Local Advocates With Legislative Tools

PeopleForBikes recognizes this work can't be done without the people on the ground and provides local leaders and advocates with resources and legislative strategies to secure funding and implement successful projects. By focusing on state and local funding mechanisms, Complete Streets policies, climate legislation that prioritizes bikes, and road safety, the Great Bike Infrastructure Project is helping turn plans into reality.

From Urban Corridors to Recreational Trails: A Focus on Livability

These projects aim to improve transportation options, foster economic growth, and promote environmental sustainability and access to the outdoors.

"Infrastructure investment isn't just about getting from point A to point B," said Haggerty. "It's about making our communities healthier, more vibrant, and more connected. With the Great Bike Infrastructure Project, we're building a better future where everyone can access great places to ride close to home."

A Track Record of Success and Vision for the Future

PeopleForBikes' latest initiative builds on its Final Mile campaign, which accelerated the construction of 335 miles of bike lanes in five U.S. cities between 2019 to 2022. In addition, the organization's City Ratings program ranks the quality of bicycling in more than 2,000 U.S. cities each year, providing crucial data to guide future investments to improve bicycling.

"In 2019, only 35 U.S. cities scored 50 or higher in our City Ratings, the threshold we consider necessary for becoming a great place to ride a bike. This year, that number grew to 183," said Dice. "With the help of the Great Bike Infrastructure Project, we want to see hundreds of more cities reach that milestone by 2029."

Celebrating Success and Inspiring Action

The program is set to celebrate victories of all sizes, stretching from small towns to major cities, and highlight the advocates and community leaders working tirelessly to bring these projects to life. Bike industry professionals, elected officials, advocates, philanthropists, and everyday riders are all invited to get involved by exploring the interactive map, learning about bike projects in the area, and supporting efforts to improve communities through better biking. Visit infrastructure.peopleforbikes.org to learn more and take action.

Get Involved and Make a Difference

PeopleForBikes' goal is to make the U.S. the best place in the world to ride a bike. With help, the company can make that vision a reality. Support PeopleForBikes by making a donation today.

About PeopleForBikes

PeopleForBikes is the U.S. bicycle industry's trade association and a national advocacy nonprofit representing more than 325 bicycle industry supplier members and nearly 1.4 million individuals. Through our three areas of influence - infrastructure, policy, and participation - we accelerate the construction of safe, fun, and connected places to bike; advance pro-bike and pro-bike-business legislation; and reduce barriers to access and welcome more people to the joys of riding a bike. Our goal: Become the best place to ride a bike in the world. Join us at PeopleForBikes.org.

