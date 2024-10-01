Exness scores big with LALIGA: Landmark event marks Latin American partnership

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exness, a global leader in multi-asset brokerage, showcased its role as LALIGA's Official Regional Partner in Latin America with a spectacular event this weekend. The celebration drew hundreds of enthusiastic football and trading fans, highlighting the powerful fusion of sports and finance.

This landmark gathering underlined Exness's commitment to engaging with Latin American audiences through the universal language of football.

The event, hosted by television personality, actress, and sports presenter Andrea Sola, was a feast for anyone with a passion for football, with high-caliber attendance in the form of The Beast Maxi Rodríguez, who played for top-flight clubs like Atlético Madrid, Liverpool and Espanyol in his heyday, not to mention being capped 57 times for his home country Argentina, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Exness was represented by its Chief Marketing Officer, Alfonso Cardalda, whose speech on his passion for LALIGA football, its importance in Latin America and his desire for the two organizations to share their common values was well received by attendees from across Latin America, as well as local influencers like Nicolas Palacios, Wayo Castellanos and Patricio Madrazo. Javier Gurrea-Nozaleda, Partnership and Licensing Director for LALIGA, echoed the warm sentiments, and expressed his wishes for a long and fruitful partnership.

In his opening speech, Alfonso Cardalda, addressed attendees, expressing, "This event solidified a very meaningful partnership between Exness and LALIGA, and acted as a significant milestone in bringing together those who trade with passion. We're thankful for the outstanding attendance and enthusiasm from key figures of our growing LatAm community, and look forward to our second season of partnership with LALIGA."

On his side, Javier Gurrea-Nozaled emphasized, "This alliance represents the achievement of one of LALIGA's main objectives in the region, to partner with companies with great potential and recognition to create synergies together. With Exness we will have activities so that all LALIGA fans in Latin America can experience the best of our competition and bring them closer to the passion of LALIGA."

Following a press conference with media from right across Latin America, the attendees had the opportunity for networking and autograph sessions, as well as fun football themed activities. The highlight of the day was a large-screen live viewing of ELDERBI, the fiercely contested match between the top teams of Madrid - Atlético and Real, with Andrea and Maxi giving their expert take on the match's highlights at half-time.

The association with LALIGA and its massive influence elevates Exness's brand awareness and perception, as they further their strategic expansion in the region. As Official Regional Partner, Exness will integrate even more deeply into the local community and drive strong brand associations. Traders in the region can expect Exness to create many exciting experiences with LALIGA teams and current and former players.

About Exness

Exness uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Its ethos and vision revolve around offering its clients a frictionless trading experience by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced.

About LALIGA

LALIGA is the world's largest football ecosystem. It is a private sports association made up of the 20 SADs and clubs of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 clubs of LALIGA HYPERMOTION, and is responsible for organizing professional football competitions in Spain. LALIGA has more than 200 million followers worldwide through social media, on 16 platforms and in 20 different languages. Headquartered in Madrid (Spain), it has the most extensive international network of any sports property and is present in 41 countries through 11 offices and 44 delegates. The organization carries out its social work through its FOUNDATION and was the first professional football league in the world to create a league for footballers with intellectual disabilities: LALIGA Genuine.

