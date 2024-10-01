Anzeige
WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029
Tradegate
01.10.24
17:31 Uhr
366,25 Euro
+2,55
+0,70 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
365,05365,9517:48
365,05365,9517:48
The Home Depot Earns 2024 Partner of the Year Awards From the EPA

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / The Home Depot

Originally published on Built From Scratch

The Home Depot was recently honored with three awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA):

  • 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year

  • 2024 SmartWay Excellence Award

  • 2024 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award

These awards recognize The Home Depot for its progress and commitment to choosing products with ingredients that are safer for families, communities and the environment; to sustainably shipping our products and reducing freight emissions in our transportation network; and to helping customers save water by making thousands of WaterSense?product models affordable and accessible in thousands of stores across the U.S.

"At The Home Depot, sustainability is a responsibility. These awards highlight our ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on the environment. As we continue to innovate and collaborate with our partners, our focus remains on driving meaningful change that benefits our customers, communities and the planet."

- Candace Rodriguez, senior director of sustainability at The Home Depot

Safer Choice helps consumers, businesses and purchasers find products that contain ingredients that are safer for human health and the environment. Companies who make products carrying the Safer Choice label have invested heavily in research and reformulation to ensure that their products meet the Safer Choice Standard.

The EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution.

WaterSense is both a label for water-efficient products and a resource for helping you save water. Products with the WaterSense label meet EPA specifications for water efficiency and performance, making it easier to find toilets, faucets and sprinkler systems that conserve water in and around your home.

Learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to sustainability by visiting our Eco Actions website or by reviewing the latest ESG report.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
