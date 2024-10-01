Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: A3CR24 | ISIN: GB00BMT7GT62 | Ticker-Symbol: 8UU
Frankfurt
01.10.24
09:59 Uhr
20,800 Euro
+0,200
+0,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2024 13:12 Uhr
Marex Group plc: Marex Acquires Biofuels Company Dropet

LONDON, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Dropet, a Spanish biofuels company, expanding its range of renewables products as it continues to grow its global environmental products business. The acquisition is aligned with Marex's strategy to diversify its business and increase earnings resilience.

Dropet offers execution services for both physical and paper biofuels products across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. It has more than 18 years' experience in physical ethanol and related biofuel products, as well as exchange-traded ethanol products. It also operates a successful annual biofuels conference.

Acquiring Dropet gives Marex additional capabilities in physical biofuels products and a high-quality, experienced team. It is aligned with Marex's strategy to increase the scale, diversification and global footprint of its environmental products offering as it seeks to be a leading provider of environmental commodities and support clients with the transition to a low carbon economy. Marex has a strong track-record of acquiring businesses and enabling them to grow.

Matthew Thistle, Marex's Global Head of OTC Energy, commented: "By extending our geographic footprint, our product range, and our client base, we further diversify the firm and strengthen our resilience. The acquisition expands our global environmentals offering and is a good strategic fit with our existing biofuels business. Our OTC biofuels, carbon and shipping clients will benefit from our expanded physical biofuels products as well as from our increased exchange traded volume."

"This acquisition also demonstrates that we are an attractive home for successful teams, who see Marex as a platform where they can grow their business."

Almudena Berrocal, CEO of Dropet, added: "The Dropet team is excited to join the wider Marex team and benefit from the opportunities offered by its scale and global reach. Dropet's clients will benefit from the additional services in renewables and other commodities and will continue to be serviced by the same dedicated and experienced team. We will continue to operate as Dropet, a division of Marex."

About Marex:
Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, executing around 129 million trades and clearing 856 million contracts in 2023. The Group provides access to the world's major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. Headquartered in London with more than 35 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.


