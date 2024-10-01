Alliance Trust PLC - Results of General Meeting

Alliance Trust PLC ('the Company')

LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

1 October 2024

Results of General Meeting

The Board of Alliance Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the following resolutions were approved by the Company's shareholders at the general meeting of the Company held today: (i) the ordinary resolution relating to the issue of New Shares in connection with the proposed combination of the assets of the Company with the assets of Witan Investment Trust plc ("Witan") (the "Issue"); (ii) the ordinary resolution relating to general authority to allot shares up to a maximum amount of shares equal to 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the enlarged Company immediately following the Issue; (iii) the special resolution relating to general authority to allot shares on a non-pre-emptive basis up to a maximum amount of shares equal to 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the enlarged Company immediately following the Issue; and (iv) the special resolution relating to the change of name of the Company to 'Alliance Witan PLC'.

The Issue remains conditional upon, amongst other things, the passing of the special resolution to be proposed at the Second Witan General Meeting to be held on 9 October 2024.

Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions, which were voted on by way of poll, are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website: https://www.alliancetrust.co.uk/.

Resolution Number of Votes For (including Discretionary) % Number of Votes Against % Total Votes Cast % Issued Share Capital Votes Withheld Ordinary



Authority to allot New Shares in connection with the Issue 73,038,707 99.17 611,326 0.83 73,650,033 26.15 41,923 Authority to allot new ordinary shares for general purposes up to 10 per cent. of Alliance Witan's issued Share capital



72,931,574 99.21 577,320 0.79 73,508,894 26.10 180,062 Special



Authority to allot shares on a non-pre-emptive basis for general purposes up to 10 per cent. of Alliance Witan's issued Share capital 72,861,029 99.07 680,314 0.93 73,541,343 26.12 150,613 Conditional on the implementation of the Scheme, authority to change the name of the Company to 'Alliance Witan PLC' 72,183,425 98.95 763,633 1.05 72,947,058 25.90 771,658

For the purposes of section 341 of the Companies Act 2006, the votes validly cast are expressed in the table above as a percentage of the Company's total voting rights as at 6.00 p.m. on 27 September 2024 (281,604,600), being the time at which a Shareholder had to be registered in the register of members in order to vote at the General Meeting. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a Resolution.

The number of ordinary Shares in issue at the date of this announcement is 284,244,600. On a poll the voting rights are one vote for every one Share held. The number of voting rights is 280,992,600 (3,252,000 Shares being held in treasury).

The full text of the Resolutions can be found in the notice of General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 12 September 2024 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at https://www.alliancetrust.co.uk/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.