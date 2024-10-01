Palatin Technologies, Inc.: Palatin Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2024 Financial Results, Provides Update on Clinical Programs, Strategic Priorities, and Anticipated Milestones

Obesity: Phase 2 Clinical Study with Melanocortin-4 Receptor (MC4R) Agonist plus Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Patient Dosing Commenced 3Q Calendar Year 2024 Patient Enrollment Expected to be Completed Early 4Q Calendar Year 2024 Topline Results Expected 1Q Calendar Year 2025

Dry Eye Disease (DED): PL9643 MELODY-2 & MELODY-3 Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Studies FDA Confirms Protocols and Endpoints Patient Enrollment Start Expected 1Q Calendar Year 2025 Topline Results Anticipated 4Q Calendar Year 2025 Potential Partner Collaboration and Funding Discussions Ongoing

Male Sexual Dysfunction: Bremelanotide Co-Formulated with a PDE5i for the Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) in Patients That Do Not Respond to PDE5i Monotherapy Pharmacokinetics Study Expected to Start 1Q Calendar Year 2025 Patient Recruitment in Phase 2/3 Study Anticipated in 2H Calendar Year 2025

Ulcerative Colitis (UC): Oral PL8177 Phase 2 Clinical Study in Active UC Patients Interim Analysis Readout Expected 4Q Calendar Year 2024 Topline Results Anticipated 1Q Calendar Year 2025 Potential Partner Collaboration and Funding Discussions Ongoing

Diabetic Nephropathy: Phase 2 BMT 701 Study in Patients with Diabetic Kidney Disease Topline Results Expected 4Q Calendar Year 2024

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

"This is a very exciting time for Palatin. We executed on multiple operational and clinical development fronts on all of our programs and are anticipating several key milestones over the coming quarters," said Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Palatin. "We are on track to complete enrollment this month in our Phase 2 clinical study of our MC4R agonist plus a GLP-1 agonist in obese patients, with topline data expected early in the first quarter of calendar year 2025. Data to date of GLP-1 agonist monotherapy to treat obesity has shown incredible results, however data also shows that more than two-thirds of patients discontinue use due to side effects and a plateau effect in the first year, and often quickly regain the loss weight. This clearly suggests that a longer-term approach is needed. Our internal research and research by academic groups indicate that combining an MC4R agonist with a GLP-1, like tirzepatide, may result in synergistic effects on weight loss, allowing for increased and/or sustained weight loss at lower and more tolerated doses."

Dr. Spana, commenting on Palatin's other clinical development programs, noted, "We have agreement with the FDA on the remaining PL9643 Phase 3 DED trial protocols and endpoints. The MELODY-2 and MELODY-3 studies of PL9643 are expected to begin patient enrollment in the first quarter of calendar year 2025. Lastly, we are actively engaging in collaboration and funding discussions with potential partners that have the financial and operational resources to advance PL9643 for DED through development, approval, and into commercialization."

Program Updates and Anticipated Milestones

Obesity Program:

Phase 2 clinical study for the co-administration of melanocortin agonist bremelanotide (MC4R) with tirzepatide (GLP-1) in obese patients for the treatment of obesity: The study is designed to enroll approximately 60 patients at four sites in the U.S. Primary endpoint: Demonstrate the safety and increased efficacy of co-administration of bremelanotide with tirzepatide on reducing body weight Patients will be treated with tirzepatide-only for four weeks, have eligibility confirmed, then randomized to one of four treatment arms Patients will undergo multiple assessments of safety and efficacy to help profile the effectiveness of bremelanotide in treating general obesity as a stand-alone treatment or in conjunction with GLP-1 therapy Patient enrollment expected to be completed early 4Q calendar year 2024 Topline results expected in 1Q calendar year 2025 Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov via the identifier NCT06565611

Novel MC4R selective long-acting agonist: Potential for monotherapy or combination (with a GLP-1 agonist) therapy Initiation of investigational new drug (IND) enabling activities expected to commence 1Q calendar year 2025 Filing of IND anticipated 2H of calendar year 2025



Ocular Programs (melanocortin receptor agonists):

Phase 3 PL9643 clinical program for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED): Positive Phase 3 MELODY-1 pivotal study successfully completed Statistical significance (p<0.025) met for co-primary symptom endpoint of pain Statistical significance (p<0.05) met for 7 of 11 secondary symptom endpoints at the 12-week treatment period Rapid onset of efficacy in multiple symptom endpoints at 2 weeks and continued improvement to 12 weeks with statistical significance (p<0.05) met Statistical significance (p<0.05) met for multiple sign endpoints, including 4 fluorescein staining endpoints at the 2-week treatment period Corneal fluorescein staining is used to measure corneal epithelial damage and reductions in corneal fluorescein staining with treatments like PL9643, indicating improvement in corneal health Excellent safety and tolerability profile MELODY-2 & MELODY-3 Phase 3 pivotal clinical studies Concluded positive Type C meeting with the FDA and reached agreement on sign and symptom endpoints for remaining two Phase 3 pivotal trial protocols Patient enrollment anticipated to begin 1Q calendar year 2025 Topline results anticipated 4Q calendar year 2025 Potential NDA submission 1H calendar year 2026 Potential collaboration and funding discussions ongoing



Male Sexual Dysfunction Program:

Historical data show that approximately 35% of men with ED have an inadequate response to PDE5i treatments, which represents a large underserved market

Palatin previously conducted clinical trials showing the synergistic effects of combining bremelanotide with a PDE5i as a treatment for ED

Palatin initiated a clinical development program for the evaluation of bremelanotide co-formulated with a PDE5 inhibitor (PDE5i) for the treatment of ED in patients that do not respond to PDE5i monotherapy: Pharmacokinetics (PK) study expected to start 1Q of calendar year 2025 Patient recruitment in Phase 2/3 clinical study anticipated 2H calendar year 2025 Topline results targeted for 1H calendar year 2026



Ulcerative Colitis Program (melanocortin receptor agonist):

Phase 2 PL8177 oral formulation for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC): Interim analysis expected 4Q calendar year 2024 Topline results anticipated 1Q calendar year 2025 Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov via the identifier NCT05466890 Potential collaboration discussions ongoing



Diabetic Nephropathy Program - The BREAKOUT Study (melanocortin receptor agonist):

Phase 2 BREAKOUT study of bremelanotide (BMT 701) study in patients with diabetic kidney disease: Topline results expected 4Q calendar year 2024 Additional trial information, including inclusion and exclusion criteria, can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov via the identifier NCT05709444.



Vyleesi® (bremelanotide injection) for Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder:

Asset sale to Cosette Pharmaceuticals for up to $171 million closed in December 2023: Received $12 million upfront, plus potential milestones of up to $159 million based on annual net sales ranging from $15 million to $200 million Palatin retains rights to and use of bremelanotide for obesity and male ED



Other Corporate

Financings:

During fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, Palatin raised total gross proceeds of $21 million in registered direct and warrant inducement offerings

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue consists of gross product sales of Vyleesi, net of expenses, allowances and accruals, and license and contract revenue.

Pursuant to the completion of the sale of Vyleesi's worldwide rights for female sexual dysfunction to Cosette Pharmaceuticals for up to $171 million in December 2023, Palatin did not record any product sales to pharmacy distributors, for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023, gross product sales were $4.1 million and net product revenue was $1.8 million.

Vyleesi gross product sales to pharmacy distributors for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, were $8.9 million, with net product revenue of $4.5 million, compared to gross product sales of $12.5 million, with net product revenue of $4.9 million, for the prior fiscal year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $8.7 million for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $12.6 million for the comparable quarter last year. The decrease was mainly the result of lesser spending on our MCR programs and secondarily the elimination of selling expenses related to Vyleesi.

Total operating expenses for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, were $27.0 million, compared to $37.3 million for the prior fiscal year. The decrease was mainly due to the $7.8 million gain recognized on the sale of Vyleesi and secondarily the elimination of related selling expenses.

Other Income / (Expense)

Total other income / (expense), net, consists mainly of offering expenses and the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, which Palatin had recorded as a liability on the consolidated financial statements, including the revisions of certain prior period amounts to correct a misstatement with respect to classifying warrants as equity instead of a liability. The statement of operations was adjusted each quarter to reflect changes in the fair value of these warrants. For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Palatin recorded a fair value adjustment gain of $0.9 million.

Warrant Liabilities

Palatin assessed the impact of improperly classifying the warrants related to the October 2022 financing within equity, rather than as a warrant liability that is adjusted through charges or credits to the statement of operations to reflect changes in the fair value of the warrants, and determined the impact was not material to any prior period impacted. Accordingly, the Company adjusted prior periods as those financial statements are presented for comparative purposes in future filings.

On January 24, 2024, the Company and warrant holders amended the terms of the warrants related to the October 2022 and October 2023 financings. As a result, the $1.9 million of warrant liabilities as of June 30, 2023, was reclassified to additional paid-in capital upon amendment.

Cash Flows

Palatin's net cash used in operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $6.5 million, compared to net cash used in operations of $9.6 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net cash used in operations is mainly due to the decrease in operating expenses and secondarily to working capital changes.

Palatin's net cash used in operations for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, was $31.5 million, compared to net cash used in operations of $29.3 million, for the same period in 2023. The increase in net cash used in operations was a result of working capital changes, and increased payments made related to inventory purchase commitments.

Net Loss

Palatin's net loss for the quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, was $8.6 million and $29.7 million, or $(0.51) and $(2.02) per basic and diluted common share, respectively, compared to a net loss of $9.8 million and $24.0 million, or $(0.84) and $(2.21) per basic and diluted common share, respectively, for the same periods in 2023.

The decrease in net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, over the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was mainly due to the decrease in Vyleesi operating expenses, offset by the elimination of net product revenue of Vyleesi and the recognition of the change in fair value of warrant liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The increase in net loss for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, over the prior fiscal year, was mainly due to the recognition of an income tax benefit related to the sale of New Jersey Net Operating Losses, and the recognition of a gain on purchase commitments for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2024, Palatin's cash and cash equivalents were $9.5 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $10.0 million as of March 31, 2024, and $8.0 million with $3.0 million in marketable securities as of June 30, 2023.

The Company is actively engaged with multiple parties for potential funding sources for future operating cash needs.

Palatin's audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2024, to be included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K include an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm, KPMG LLP, that contains a going concern explanatory paragraph.

About Melanocortin Receptor Agonists

The melanocortin receptor ("MCR") system has effects on inflammation, immune system responses, metabolism, food intake, and sexual function. There are five melanocortin receptors, MC1R through MC5R. Modulation of these receptors, through use of receptor-specific agonists, which activate receptor function, or receptor-specific antagonists, which block receptor function, can have medically significant pharmacological effects.

Many tissues and immune cells located in the eye (and other places, for example the gut and kidney) express melanocortin receptors, empowering our opportunity to directly activate natural pathways to resolve disease inflammation.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.Palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Year Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



















REVENUES















Product revenue, net $ -

$ 1,758,933

$ 4,490,090

$ 4,850,678

License and contract -

3,000

-

3,000

Total revenues -

1,761,933

4,490,090

4,853,678



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Cost of products sold -

104,032

97,637

418,470

Research and development 4,671,856

7,405,681

22,400,372

22,630,577

Selling, general and administrative 4,003,779

5,070,318

12,270,046

15,290,836

Gain on sale of Vyleesi 16,436

-

(7,781,844)

-

Gain on purchase commiment -

-

-

(1,027,322)

Total operating expenses 8,692,071

12,580,031

26,986,211

37,312,561



















Loss from operations (8,692,071)

(10,818,098)

(22,496,121)

(32,458,883)



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)















Investment income 103,914

182,975

376,843

691,981

Foreign currency (loss) gain (8,900)

(77,850)

59,753

(429,971)

Interest expense (3,373)

(1,490)

(17,114)

(20,013)

Offering expenses -

-

(696,912)

(1,115,765)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities -

895,016

(6,962,562)

4,620,911

Total other income (expense), net 91,641

998,651

(7,239,992)

3,747,143



















Loss before income taxes (8,600,430)

(9,819,447)

(29,736,113)

(28,711,740)

Income tax benefit -

-

-

4,674,999

NET LOSS $ (8,600,430)

$ (9,819,447)

$ (29,736,113)

$ (24,036,741)





































Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.51)

$ (0.84)

$ (2.02)

$ (2.21)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share 16,761,856

11,727,401

14,697,096

10,890,159



PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)









June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,527,396

$ 7,989,582 Marketable securities -

2,992,890 Accounts receivable -

2,915,760 Inventories -

526,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 242,272

1,897,281 Total current assets 9,769,668

16,321,513







Property and equipment, net 388,361

684,910 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 527,321

876,101 Other assets 56,916

56,916 Total assets $ 10,742,266

$ 17,939,440







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,101,929

$ 4,303,527 Accrued expenses 4,185,046

6,511,059 Short-term operating lease liabilities 380,542

354,052 Short-term finance lease liabilities 46,014

106,392 Other current liabilities 944,150

3,856,800 Total current liabilities 9,657,681

15,131,830







Long-term operating lease liabilities 163,782

544,323 Long-term finance lease liabilities -

46,014 Other long-term liabilities 1,032,300

2,083,200 Warrant liabilities -

1,850,544 Total liabilities 10,853,763

19,655,911







Contingently redeemable warrants -

263,400







Stockholders' deficiency:





Preferred stock of $0.01 par value - authorized 10,000,000 shares: shares issued and





outstanding designated as follows:





Series A Convertible: authorized 4,030 shares as of June 30, 2024: issued and outstanding





4,030 shares as of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 40

40 Common stock of $0.01 par value - authorized 300,000,000 shares:





issued and outstanding 17,926,640 shares as of June 30, 2024 and 11,656,714 shares





as of June 30, 2023 179,266

116,567 Additional paid-in capital 441,475,747

409,933,959 Accumulated deficit (441,766,550)

(412,030,437) Total stockholders' deficiency (111,497)

(1,979,871) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency $ 10,742,266

$ 17,939,440

