01.10.2024 17:06 Uhr
RLC Global Forum Debuts in Riyadh, Shaping the Future of Global Retail

  • Riyadh leads the GCC's rise as a retail innovation hub, hosting global retail leaders to address market resilience, AI-powered growth, and sustainability
  • Panda Retail Company joins as a Strategic Partner and Apparel Group as a Headline Partner to support the Forum's focus on 'Rebuilding a Shared Future'
  • The Forum marks the next phase of the Retail Leaders Circle's decade-long mission to connect and empower leaders within the retail sector

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The RLC Global Forum will hold its inaugural Annual Meeting on February 4-5, 2025, in Riyadh, a landmark event for the global retail sector. As the GCC strengthens its position as a hub of resilience and growth, fueled by Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the Forum will bring together the world's leading retailers, policymakers, investors and innovators to discuss the future of the industry, driven by AI, sustainability, and global collaboration.

RLC Global Forum Annual Meeting

Under the theme "Rebuilding a Shared Future," the RLC Global Forum will tackle the most pressing challenges facing global retail today, including technological transformation, cross-border commerce, market resilience, and geopolitical shifts. The Forum will serve as a critical platform for fostering cross-industry partnerships and innovative strategies to drive the sector forward.

"Our evolution into the RLC Global Forum reflects a broader, more inclusive vision for the global retail sector," said Panos Linardos, Chairman of the RLC Global Forum. "This inaugural Annual Meeting will offer unique insights into how we can navigate the complex landscape of retail, from AI advancements to building sustainable and inclusive industry growth."

Panda Retail Company, one of the top retail chain businesses in the Middle East and the lead grocery retailer in Saudi Arabia, joins as a strategic partner. "Our strategic alliance with the RLC Global Forum marks Panda's dedication to innovation and excellence in the grocery sector," said Dr. Bander Hamooh, CEO of Panda Retail Company. "We look forward to leveraging this partnership to pioneer new solutions and advance the retail landscape in Saudi Arabia."

Additionally, the multi-award-winning global fashion and lifestyle retail powerhouse, Apparel Group, joins as a Headline Partner. "At Apparel Group, we are always eager to foster discussions on crucial themes that impact both the global landscape and our industry," stated Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group. "Our strategic partnership with the RLC Global Forum highlights our commitment to engage with pivotal topics and drive meaningful dialogue that shapes the future of retail and beyond."

The inaugural 2025 RLC Global Forum promises to be a defining event, setting the stage for retail's next chapter of innovation, collaboration, and growth.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520817/RLC_Global_Forum.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rlc-global-forum-debuts-in-riyadh-shaping-the-future-of-global-retail-302264237.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
