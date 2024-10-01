Self-Discovery Satire Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When literary critics are considering satire, the journey serves as a narrative means of self-discovery and self-knowledge. In Merlin Franco's novel Saint Richard Parker, the protagonist "sets out on a spiritual journey - an odyssey of self-discovery that takes him through the market streets, ballrooms, tantric retreats and pristine jungles of Southeast Asia". According to the Independent Book Review, "this novel is witty and sharp, and it's comically and intentionally reminiscent of Eat, Pray, Love". A Kirkus review describes "Franco's rollicking, densely populated narrative" as "a fun, frenetic and overly ambitious yarn about finding purpose in a sea of tangled intentions".

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed author Callan Wink recalls, "When I was a kid, we never had a TV in the house and I think, mostly for this reason, I read a lot... My mother would take me to the small local library, and I'd check out large stacks of paperback Western novels... I was a fairly indiscriminate reader. I always had my nose in a book… I started writing at a fairly young age." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Nine Days in Rome by Julian Gould ISBN: 978-1637350195

Humor & Satire

Saint Richard Parker by Merlin Franco ISBN: 979-8223473961

Mystery & Thriller

Zero Two Hundred Hours: a fact-based military thriller by Eric Wentz ISBN: 978-1637350553

Children's

Camilla Learns to Shine by Elizabeth Connell Lewis and Mark S. Lewis ISBN: 978-1637353219

NONFICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Beyond the Dream: from the king of pipeline to a life of serving and inspiring others by Joey Buran ISBN: 978-1956897449

Captain's Logbook: escaping nine to five for 24/7 by John De Silva ISBN: 978-1637350560

I'd Rather Be Dead than Deaf: a young woman's journey with liver cancer by E. Adrienne Wilson ISBN: 979-8989552405

Business

Author Inc: the entrepreneur's secret playbook to skyrocketing leads and sales by self-publishing a book (Book One of the Entrepreneur Success series) by Ray Brehm, Nathan Andersen et al. ISBN: 978-1732783058

Bridges to Leadership: vision, empowerment, strategy, people, action by Oded Agam ISBN: 978-1637351673

The Cybersecurity Spiral of Failure - and How To Break out of It by Jean-Christophe Gaillard ISBN: 978-1637352496

Habits of Success: what top entrepreneurs routinely do in business and in life by Christina Alva, Muhammad Arif Anis et al. ISBN: 978-1637350379

Lead To Disrupt: 7 keys to success in the changing world by Kumar R. Parakala ISBN: 978-1637352618

Luminary Leadership by Alinka Rutkowska, Fadwa Albawardi et al. ISBN: 978-1637352014

Multifamily Apartment Syndications by Chris Roberts ISBN: 978-1637352359

Persuasive Leadership: mastering the art of influence in business and in life by Alinka Rutkowska, Buster Arnwine et al. ISBN: 978-1637352595

The Revenue Catalyst: mastering the art of sales by Geoffrey M. Reid ISBN: 978-1637352793

7-Figure Minds: how to grow and lead a 7-figure business compiled by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1637350072

Unleash the Potential and Make It Happen by Patrick Steiner ISBN: 978-3952598818

Science & Math

Brain Habits: the science of subconscious success by Phillip John Campbell ISBN: 978-1637350904

Self-Help

Your True Power by Trissa Tismal-Capili ISBN: 978-1637353110

Children's

Tax and His Friends: the first lessons on tax education for your children by Maria Claudia Hoepers ISBN: 978-1637353165

