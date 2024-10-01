

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corp. (RTX), Tuesday announced that its subsidiary Raytheon has secured a $192 million contract from the U.S. Navy to develop the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Expansion, an upgrade to the current Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band system.



The upgrade would extend the frequency range to counter additional threats as well as improve operational effectiveness.



Currently, RTX's stock is trading at $12.65, up 2.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



