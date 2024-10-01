Dechert LLP: Dechert Strengthens its Fund Finance offering in London with the Addition of Anthony Lombardi

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced today that Anthony Lombardi has joined the firm as a fund finance partner in London to help expand its fund leverage capacity across asset classes and bolster its presence in Europe.

Mr. Lombardi specialises in banking, corporate and contract law. He represents private equity funds, private credit funds, family offices, hedge funds and ultra-high net worth individuals in a variety of fund finance, structured finance and debt capital markets transactions. In addition, Mr. Lombardi has extensive experience with the purchase and sale of European and emerging markets distressed assets, including bank debt and claims, plus swaps, derivatives and repurchase agreements.

"Anthony Lombardi's extensive and broad-reaching expertise in fund finance, particularly his experience working on Net Asset Value (NAV) deals, will be of tremendous value to our clients," said Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert. "His addition underscores a strategic investment in growing Dechert's global finance team, particularly in London, and enhancing our market-leading funds platform".

"Dechert's fund finance practice adopts a multi-disciplinary approach that leverages our knowledge from across practice areas and jurisdictions," said Jay Alicandri, co-chair of Dechert's corporate and securities practice group. "Anthony's vast experience, and his work on deals in the UK and Europe, make him an excellent fit for the firm".

Gus Black, Dechert's London managing partner added: "Anthony is very highly thought of by clients, and he will add significant bench strength to our busy fund finance practice in London".

A University of Sussex and Inns of Court, School of Law graduate, Mr. Lombardi is recognised for his expertise by independent guide to the legal market, The Legal 500, with clients describing him as "'a diligent financing lawyer' noted for his strong 'technical knowledge'" and as "someone you want on your side of the table". His experience spans structured finance deals for funds, Collateralised Fund Obligations (CFOs), NAV deals and secondaries fund financing, esoteric structures, and traditional fund subscription lines.

"Having worked on deals in the UK and Europe, I was attracted to Dechert because of its superb reputation for advising on funds with international and cross-border components," said Mr. Lombardi. "I am delighted to be joining a team that is so well-positioned in the market to provide constructive insight on fund financings".

Dechert's fund finance practice represents financial institutions, alternative lenders and asset managers on a wide array of fund-related financings and related transactions. Dechert lawyers advise on the full range of fund financing and financial products, including subscription line facilities, asset-backed loans, NAV facilities, Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs), Total Return Swaps (TRSs), bond offerings and structured equity as well as other bespoke and esoteric lending products.

The firm's fund finance team is fully integrated within its global finance practice and global private funds group, to deliver practical and effective deal structuring and execution solutions, which draw upon a deep understanding of fund structures and financing options available to fund entities.

