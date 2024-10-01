Mazda North American Operations: Mazda Reports September Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 29,841 vehicles, an increase of 6.5 percent compared to September 2023. Year-to-date sales totaled 313,452 vehicles sold; an increase of 15 percent compared to the same time last year. With 23 selling days in September, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 20.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,608 vehicles in September, a decrease of 3 percent compared to September 2023.
September 2024 sales highlights include:
- Second Best September sales with 29,841 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever sales of CX-70 with 1,560 vehicles sold.
- Best September sales of CX-50 with 6,603 vehicles sold.
- Best September sales of CX-90 with 4,249 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported September sales of 6,745 vehicles, an increase of 21.4 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 55,153 vehicles sold; an increase of 26 percent compared to the same time last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 7,760 vehicles, an increase of 14 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 68,980 vehicles sold; an increase of 30 percent compared to the same time last year.
About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.
Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube, and Threads.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
September
September
YOY %
% MTD
September
September
YOY %
% MTD
2024
2023
Change
DSR
2024
2023
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,621
2,632
(0.4) %
12.6 %
28,068
23,364
20.1 %
20.1 %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,440
1,565
(8.0) %
4.0 %
15949
12,794
24.7 %
24.7 %
Mazda 3 HB
1,181
1,067
10.7 %
25.1 %
12119
10,570
14.7 %
14.7 %
Mazda6
0
0
-
-
0
0
-
-
MX-5 Miata
545
603
(9.6) %
2.2 %
5,780
7,569
(23.6) %
(23.6) %
MX-5
284
290
(2.1) %
10.7 %
2707
4,017
(32.6) %
(32.6) %
MXR
261
313
(16.6) %
(5.7) %
3073
3,552
(13.5) %
(13.5) %
CX-3
-
0
-
-
-
0
-
-
CX-30
5,739
6,924
(17.1) %
(6.3) %
73580
59,302
24.1 %
24.1 %
CX-5
8,524
9,742
(12.5) %
(1.1) %
104055
115,855
(10.2) %
(10.2) %
CX-9
-
12
-
-
4
17,440
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
CX-50
6,603
3,417
93.2 %
118.4 %
58515
31,719
84.5 %
84.5 %
MX-30
0
0
-
-
-
100
-
-
Cx-70
1,560
0
-
-
4888
0
-
-
CX-90
4,249
4,701
(9.6) %
2.2 %
38562
17268
123.3 %
123.3 %
CARS
3,166
3,235
(2.1) %
10.6 %
33,848
30,933
9.4 %
9.4 %
TRUCKS
26,675
24,796
7.6 %
21.6 %
279,604
241,684
15.7 %
15.7 %
TOTAL
29,841
28,031
6.5 %
20.3 %
313,452
272,617
15.0 %
15.0 %
*Selling Days
23
26
230
230
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations