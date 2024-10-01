Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
01.10.2024 18:14 Uhr
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01


BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 49,997 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 193.00 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 03 October 2024 the issued share capital of the Company will be 73,705,710 Ordinary Shares, excluding 26,655,595 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 26.56% of the Company's total issued share capital (100,361,305 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 73,705,710 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

01 October 2024



