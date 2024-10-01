Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 19:00 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

C O R R E C T I O N -- CSL Group

In the news release, Glenn Fishwick Joins CSL Group as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Innovation in Secure Connectivity Solutions, issued 01-Oct-2024 by CSL Group over PR Newswire, the first sentence of the first paragraph, should read "CSL Group, a leader in Critical IoT Connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn Fishwick as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)." rather than "CSL Group, a leader in ritical IoT Connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn Fishwick as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)." as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

Glenn Fishwick Joins CSL Group as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Innovation in Secure Connectivity Solutions

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Group, a leader in Critical IoT Connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn Fishwick as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Glenn will be joining the connectivity experts to bring experience and expertise from his tenure at Radius, where he played a crucial role in driving technology innovation and strategic development.

Glenn Fishwick Joins CSL Group as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Innovation in Secure Connectivity Solutions

With a career spanning automotive, telecoms, financial services, and technology sectors, Glenn has led senior leadership positions and demonstrated a strong track record in driving technological advancement and operational excellence.

At CSL Group, Glenn will lead the company's technology strategy and development, focusing on enhancing its portfolio of multi sector secure connectivity solutions. His appointment underscores CSL Group's commitment to innovation and future-proofing its offerings in anticipation of industry trends and customer needs.

Ed Heale, CEO at CSL Group, commented, "I'm delighted to welcome Glenn to CSL. Glenn has a proven track record of delivering and scaling both the technology and the underlying technology function. We have some exciting new products and platforms that have global appeal and Glenn's expertise will be crucial as we roll these out to our customers."

Driving Innovation at CSL Group

CSL Group's diverse product portfolio includes advanced IoT SIMs, secure routers, and managed services, all supported by a robust connectivity management platform. These offerings are designed to meet the evolving demands of customers across critical sectors, ensuring reliable and resilient connectivity.

Glenn Fishwick expressed his excitement about his appointment: "I am thrilled to join CSL Group at such a pivotal time in the industry. The company's commitment to innovation and its leadership in secure connectivity solutions present an incredible opportunity to drive technological advancement and support our customers in staying connected and secure."

About CSL Group

CSL Group is a leading provider of secure connectivity solutions, specialising in IoT connectivity for fire, security, health, and utilities sectors. Through its innovative SIMs, routers, and managed services, CSL Group empowers organisations to maintain reliable, high-quality connectivity. With a focus on future-proofed solutions, CSL Group remains at the forefront of supporting customers through technological transitions and industry shifts.

For more information, visit www.csl-group.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519628/CSL_Glenn_Fishwick.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glenn-fishwick-joins-csl-group-as-chief-technology-officer-to-lead-innovation-in-secure-connectivity-solutions-302263193.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.