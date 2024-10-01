Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Total Voting Rights

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

01 October 2024

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

During the month of September 2024, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC repurchased 2,988,341 ordinary shares for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 30 September 2024, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC's issued share capital consisted of 601,978,695 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 85,629,548 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is 516,349,147.

The above figure (516,349,147) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

02079614240


