Maropost Inc.: Maropost breaks records in G2 Fall 2024 Reports

Maropost earns 17 badges across 70 G2 reports, including nine new accolades and eight for mid-market excellence

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its G2 Summer Reports success, Maropost Marketing Cloud shattered records in G2's Fall 2024 Reports, securing an unprecedented 17 badges across 70 categories. G2, the world's largest software marketplace, awards badges on genuine customer reviews and user feedback.

Maropost's Fall accolades include nine new badges plus eight more specifically for mid-market excellence, solidifying Marketing Cloud's position as a leader in marketing automation and ecommerce solutions for fast-growing businesses. Notably, Maropost earned recognition for "Ease of Doing Business With" in both Mid-Market and SMB categories, underlining its commitment to user-friendly solutions across business sizes.

Recognized by G2 as a "High Performer in Email Marketing," Marketing Cloud helps rapidly scaling brands take control of their email, SMS, and social media programs. Powered by AI, it allows marketers to effortlessly build and segment audiences, customize customer journeys, personalize communications, and automate delivery across multiple channels.

Glowing G2 reviews reinforce why Maropost earned a Fall Reports "Users Love Us" distinction. Customers praise Marketing Cloud's ability to "precisely target our clients' audiences, ensuring messages reach the right people at the right time." Others claim "deliverability is epic" and "support goes above and beyond to help you."

Ross Andrew Paquette, Founder and CEO of Maropost, commented on Marketing Cloud's achievements. "Our latest G2 badges represent the voice of our customers. We built Marketing Cloud to help businesses like theirs connect with customers, scale effortlessly, and accelerate growth. Seeing our actual users rank us so highly across multiple categories proves we're more than delivering on that promise and validates our mission to deliver a truly unified platform that seamlessly connects all aspects of commerce and marketing."

To learn more about how Maropost can help you deliver personalized, automated marketing experiences at scale, book a demo today.

About Maropost

Only Maropost unites the commerce and marketing tools and insights growing brands need to engage customers and scale their business. Built on unified customer data and an enterprise-grade infrastructure, Maropost offers a complete, connected suite of marketing, merchandising and search, customer service, ecommerce, and retail solutions.

Since its founding in 2011, Maropost has made multiple appearances on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and G2's leaderboard. A global company, Maropost proudly serves 5,000+ leading commerce brands across North America, Australia, and Europe, including Victoria Beckham, Sandro Paris, Untuckit, Scott Sports, James Perse, and Fujifilm. Learn more at maropost.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maropost-breaks-records-in-g2-fall-2024-reports-302264473.html