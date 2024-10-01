Premier Cloud Inc.: Premier Cloud Places No. 105 on the Globe and Mail's Sixth Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

Victoria-based cloud solutions provider Premier Cloud celebrates its rapid growth and continued success in delivering cloud solutions.

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Premier Cloud is thrilled to announce its ascent to the 105th position on The Globe and Mail's prestigious 2024 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Premier Cloud earned its spot with a three-year growth of 382%. As the company continues its rapid growth, it has ascended in the rankings of Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies publication. With a long list of signature clients, Premier Cloud helps leading companies across various industries leverage cloud solutions.

"Earning a ranking on this list for the third consecutive year is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Premier Cloud team," said Daniel Azad, President and CEO. "This achievement reaffirms the trust our clients place in our team to drive measurable outcomes with their Google Cloud investments."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail.

About Premier Cloud

Premier Cloud is a leading Google Premier Partner dedicated to helping businesses leverage the power of Google Cloud. With a team of seasoned experts, Premier Cloud provides comprehensive solutions that enable organizations to modernize, collaborate, automate, and scale in the cloud.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics, and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6. 2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2. 9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

