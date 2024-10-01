This transaction highlights D.A. Davidson's deep expertise across the Capital Markets Technology ecosystem

D.A. Davidson Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive buy-side financial advisor to NeoXam, the Paris, France-based provider of "data-centric" financial technology solutions to more than 150 asset managers global banks and other large financial services organizations, on its acquisition of EZOPS, the New York-based provider of AI-enabled data control, workflow automation, and regulatory reporting.

Backed by Eurazeo, the global investment company with more than €35 billion in assets under management, NeoXam serves clients across Europe, the U.S., Canada, and Asia from 16 offices worldwide. The acquisition of EZOPS reinforces NeoXam's strategy to continue building strength in the Data Management and Reporting segments while expanding internationally.

This transaction highlights the ongoing success of D.A. Davidson's Technology Investment Banking practice, which has completed 115+ transactions representing approximately $21 billion in value since 2020. With the recent acquisition of Marlin Associates, D.A. Davidson is one of the most active technology groups in the United States. D.A. Davidson's technology practice brings sector knowledge, transactional expertise, and full-service capabilities to our clients.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 30 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

