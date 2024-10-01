

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group reported that total sales in the U.S. for the third quarter were 212,068 units, a decrease of 2.2% from the previous year.



Total car sales for the third-quarter were 79,653 units up 7.3% from last year. But quarterly total truck sales declined 7.2% year-over-year to 132,415 units.



Sales of the Nissan Z sports car were up 109.3% year-over-year for the quarter. Sales of the Nissan Versa sedan were up 68.1% year-over-year for the quarter. Sales of the Nissan Pathfinder SUV were up 41.4% year-over-year for the quarter.



Sales of the Nissan Ariya electric crossover were up 23.3% year-over-year for the quarter. Sales of the Nissan Frontier pickup were up 21.6% year-over-year for the quarter. Sales of the Nissan Sentra sedan were up 9.8% year-over-year for the quarter.



