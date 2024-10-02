

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) and its dealers delivered 659,601 vehicles in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2024, down 2% from last year. But quarterly retail sales increased by 3% year over year.



The company said it achieved another record quarter of EV sales with 32,195 total deliveries, up 60% year-over-year and up 46% compared to the second quarter of 2024.



'GM's EV portfolio is growing faster than the market because we have an ?all-electric vehicle for just about everybody, no matter what they like to drive,' said Rory Harvey, GM executive vice president and president of Global Markets.



