Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Nearctic Nickel Mines Inc., "the Corporation", advises that it has divested all remaining interest in Ungava Mines Inc.

Accordingly, the Corporation no longer has an indirect interest in Ungava Mineral Exploration Inc., "UMEI". UMEI is the Plaintiff in an ongoing action against the Quebec government for disguised expropriation and other faults.

