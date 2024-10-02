Anzeige
02.10.2024
ICEYE announces new Dwell Precise imaging mode providing 25 cm resolution

The industry's highest fidelity 25 cm product will allow ICEYE's customers to identify objects and features on the earth's surface with far greater clarity than before.

HELSINKI, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in SAR satellite operations for Earth Observation and persistent monitoring, today introduced Dwell Precise, a new imaging mode that adds advanced capability to ICEYE's line of Dwell products and builds on the release of Dwell Fine in March 2024. Dwell Precise provides a 25-centimeter resolution and is based on the 1200 MHz radar bandwidth announced earlier this year. 1200 MHz is currently the maximum that commercial satellites are allowed to use.

ICEYE Dwell Precise SAR image of the port of Rotterdam, The Netherlands taken in early September 2024. The zoomed-in images are a great example of the level of detail that Dwell Precise with its 25 cm resolution is able to show.

ICEYE's Dwell Precise uniqueness comes from the combination of high quality data with high resolution, and it will make a difference when identification of smaller objects or targets is required, e.g types of vehicles and types of military equipment, without the need for additional intelligence sources. As a SAR satellite orbits the Earth its radar signals focus on a specific area of the planet's surface to create an image based on return data. Like other modes in the Dwell product line, Dwell Precise data are taken from a much more comprehensive range of angles, allowing it to spot objects through tree cover and foliage.

ICEYE owns and operates the world's largest constellation of SAR satellites. It first introduced Dwell mode in May 2023, and with the introduction of Dwell Fine in March 2024 and today's launch of Dwell Precise, ICEYE further underlines its commitment to constant innovation in serving private and public sector organizations globally with the most advanced commercial Earth Observation capabilities and SAR satellite data.

John Cartwright, ICEYE's SVP and Head of Data Product, said "Dwell Precise will be the industry's highest fidelity 25 cm product. Dwell Precise represents the culmination of the industry's best imaging capabilities and adds significant depth to our line of Dwell products. The increased resolution will allow ICEYE's customers to identify objects and features on the earth's surface with far greater clarity than was available previously, all while benefiting from the day/night all weather imaging capabilities of SAR."

"The launch of Dwell Precise highlights ICEYE's commitment to meeting the evolving mission sets of our customers through constant innovation and identification of ways to improve our products and services," said Eric Jensen, CEO of ICEYE US.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, and the US. We have more than 700 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

Media contact: press@iceye.fi

Visit www.iceye.com and follow ICEYE on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates and insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519283/ICEYE_Press_Release_Rotterdam_pop.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519284/ICEYE_Press_Release_Rotterdam_zoom.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519285/ICEYE_Press_Release_Rotterdam_zoom_Dwell.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2519286/ICEYE_Press_Release_RotterdamPR.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iceye-announces-new-dwell-precise-imaging-mode-providing-25-cm-resolution-302262701.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
