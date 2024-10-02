

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was down 0.1 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 669.446 trillion yen.



That follows the 0.6 percent gain in August.



Banknotes in circulation were down an annua; 1.1 percent, while current account balances rose 0.2 percent - including a 3.0 percent jump in reserve balances.



For the third quarter of 2024, the monetary base rose 0.5 percent.



