Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 05:42 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hainan International Media Center (HIMC): MOU on 4-Party Cooperation between Yangpu and Abu Dhabi Sister Ports Signed

HAIKOU, China, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC):

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United Arab Emirates, the Management Committee of the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, COSCO SHIPPING Ports(Abu Dhabi)Limited and Hainan Harbor & Shipping Holding Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding in Abu Dhabi on September 20, further deepening cooperation between the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) and other free trade zones and ports around the world.

The Management Committee of the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, COSCO SHIPPING Ports(Abu Dhabi)Limited and Hainan Harbor & Shipping Holding Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding in Abu Dhabi.

At the signing ceremony, Feng Fei, Secretary of the Hainan Province Party Committee, stated that China and the UAE have developed a comprehensive strategic partnership, setting an example for relations in the new era. Exchanges and cooperation between Hainan and the UAE have developed rapidly, with economic and trade relations becoming increasingly closer. The signing of this MOU is not only an important milestone in the deepening of cooperation, but is also part of a long string of achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative. The FTP is working to meet the world's highest standards of openness, follow international high-level economic and trade rules, and set up a policy system that features "free, convenient trade, investment, and cross-border capital flows, the unhindered movement of people, excellent transportation, and the safe and orderly flow of data".

Feng also stated that the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, one of the MOU signatories, and a pilot demonstration zone of the Hainan FTP, will work with Abu Dhabi Port to implement the agreement, share development opportunities, achieve greater mutual benefits and win-win results, and move the China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership forward.

Wang Min, Chairman of COSCO Shipping Group, said that Abu Dhabi and Yangpu are two of the most important hub ports for the COSCO Shipping Group in the Asia-Pacific region as well as globally. In April, a direct "Yangpu-Abu Dhabi" shipping route was successfully launched, developing a broad, far-reaching transport network connecting the two sister ports.

According to the MOU, the parties will jointly promote cooperation between Yangpu Port and Abu Dhabi Port, strengthen cooperation in port construction, shipping services, green energy, and other fields, enhance the capacities and expand the reach of the ports, and jointly expand the China and UAE markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520482/The_Management_Committee_Yangpu_Economic_Development_Zone_Abu_Dhabi_Ports.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mou-on-4-party-cooperation-between-yangpu-and-abu-dhabi-sister-ports-signed-302265029.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.