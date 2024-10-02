Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Dow Jones News
02.10.2024 06:52 Uhr
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

DJ ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Folgende Indexänderungen werden zum Handelsbeginn am 2. Oktober wirksam: 

=== 
+ SDAX 
AUFNAHME 
- Alzchem 
 
ENTNAHME 
- Vitesco Technologies 
===

Zuletzt vorgenommene Indexänderung (zu Handelsbeginn am 23. September): 

=== 
+ MDAX 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Hypoport 
 - Schott Pharma 
 ENTNAHME 
 - Encavis 
 - Evotec 
 
+ SDAX 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Deutsche Euroshop 
 - Encavis 
 - Evotec 
  ENTNAHME 
 - BayWa 
 - Hypoport 
 - Schott Pharma 
 
 
+ STOXX-50 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Intesa Sanpaolo 
 - LSE 
 ENTNAHME 
 - Deutsche Post 
 - Reckitt Benckiser 
 
+ STOXX-600 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Bavarian Nordic 
 - CVC Capital Partners 
 - Financiere de Tubize 
 - Puig Brands 
 - Shaftesbury Capital 
 ENTNAHME 
 - Flutter Entertainment 
 - Forvia 
 - Indivior 
 - Thyssenkrupp 
 - Ubisoft 
 
+ FTSE-100 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Hiscox 
 ENTNAHME 
 - Burberry Group 
 
+ S&P-500 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Dell Technologies 
 - Erie Indemnity 
 - Palantir Technologies 
 ENTNAHME 
 - American Airlines 
 - Bio-Rad Laboratories 
 - Etsy 
===

