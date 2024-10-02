Carsan Launches a Platform for Hassle-Free Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing

Carsan is launching its web platform for car sharing, designed to provide an enjoyable experience for both car owners and renters. The company's unique approach ensures effortless earnings for car owners by managing all aspects of fleet management and client communications. Carsan also handles negotiations with insurance companies and auto shops, freeing car owners from these burdens.

The Carsan team has been in the car rental business for nine years, and three years ago, they came up with the idea for an advanced peer-to-peer car sharing service. This service makes even luxury cars accessible to those who appreciate driving premium vehicles at a reasonable cost, while allowing car owners to generate income from their vehicles when not in use.

"The concept of car sharing isn't new, and there are strong players in the market. However, we've found a unique business model for matching car owners with those who are looking for a car to rent. The key elements in these transactions are trust and transparency. We have implemented a state-of-the-art user verification process to build a global community of responsible drivers," explains Carsan's Founder and CEO, Andrey Kornakov.

Unlike other market players, Carsan offers a comprehensive fleet management service for car owners while also handling the marketing aspects of the car sharing process.

"Instead of making car owners work almost full-time on a third-party car-sharing platform, they simply hand their cars to us and enjoy effortless earnings without being involved in any processes. Our team handles all aspects of the business from the moment a car is listed on our platform. We're building a global community of people who love cars, see them as revenue-generating assets, and want the opportunity to drive different vehicles at affordable prices. We want people to enjoy the experience without spending a fortune," adds Kornakov.

Carsan tested its business model for three years through third-party platforms, gaining the experience necessary to launch its own web application for direct bookings. This platform allows car owners to list their vehicles with just a few clicks and enjoy passive income without any effort. The results of the test confirm that Carsan has achieved product-market fit (PMF) and is now poised to scale its business.

Today, Carsan offers over 300 vehicles for rent and takes pride in its wide variety of cars available in Los Angeles, CA, and Miami, FL. Vehicles can be booked in just a few clicks and delivered to the renter's preferred location. Among the platform's advantages are competitive prices, flexible trip modifications, and a personalized approach to address any challenges renters may face during their trip. Carsan's team has extensive knowledge of every car model in its fleet, ensuring a smooth experience for customers.

Carsan's ambition is to become a nationwide car sharing platform, preparing car owners for the future.

"In just a few years, autonomous cars will be everywhere. It will make total sense to let your vehicle earn money for you while you're traveling and not using your car. This will have a positive impact on car owners' finances and the environment," says Kornakov.

About Carsan

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Carsan is a peer-to-peer car sharing platform that allows car owners to earn money effortlessly from their vehicles. Its founder, Andrey Kornakov, is a serial entrepreneur whose journey began in his college years. After founding and successfully exiting several companies, Kornakov has spent the last nine years in the car rental industry. His experience and market knowledge are crystallized in his new venture, Carsan, a startup currently scaling its successful business model.

Media Contact

