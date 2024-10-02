Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 08:24 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCTV+: Xi vows greater national achievements, contributions to humanity's peace, development

BEIJING, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- President Xi Jinping on Monday said that the Chinese people will score more remarkable achievements and make greater contributions to the noble cause of peace and development of humanity.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a reception held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct 1.

Premier Li Qiang presided over the reception. Other state leaders Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng attended the event together with around 3,000 Chinese and foreign guests.

In his address, Xi conveyed high regard and warm greetings to people from all walks of life across the nation and heartfelt appreciation to friendly countries and international friends supporting China's modernization drive.

On the new journey in the new era, the central task of the Party and the country is building China into a strong country and achieving national rejuvenation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization, said Xi.

The Chinese president stressed that to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is the common aspiration of all Chinese people, including compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. He called for safeguarding and promoting the long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao, and underscored that the complete reunification of the motherland is an inevitable trend, a matter of righteousness, and the will of the people.

Noting that human beings share one Earth, and the destinies of peoples around the world are interconnected, Xi said the common values of all humanity should be promoted, and an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalization should be advocated for. He called for the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative.

Xi also warned of challenges and obstacles on the course of advancing Chinese modernization, and urged the nation to remain vigilant in times of peace and prepare for potential dangers. No difficulty can halt the progress of the Chinese people, he said.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGhvOrl1V7E

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-xi-vows-greater-national-achievements-contributions-to-humanitys-peace-development-302265231.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.