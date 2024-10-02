Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
02.10.24
08:09 Uhr
1,900 Euro
-0,100
-5,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8981,97408:46
02.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
92 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
02 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 01 October 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           75,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.9860 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.6500 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.9380     GBP1.6180 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.9693     GBP1.6394

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 630,816,174 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
867       1.9700        XDUB     08:40:18      00029268379TRDU1 
542       1.9700        XDUB     08:40:18      00029268378TRDU1 
2,056      1.9680        XDUB     09:07:15      00029268487TRDU1 
2,013      1.9680        XDUB     09:07:15      00029268486TRDU1 
1,460      1.9660        XDUB     09:07:15      00029268490TRDU1 
619       1.9660        XDUB     09:07:15      00029268489TRDU1 
2,181      1.9660        XDUB     09:07:15      00029268488TRDU1 
3,996      1.9700        XDUB     10:00:29      00029268709TRDU1 
310       1.9840        XDUB     12:12:03      00029269321TRDU1 
2,319      1.9820        XDUB     12:13:52      00029269341TRDU1 
1,958      1.9820        XDUB     12:13:52      00029269339TRDU1 
742       1.9840        XDUB     12:13:52      00029269342TRDU1 
1,524      1.9840        XDUB     12:13:52      00029269337TRDU1 
2,615      1.9840        XDUB     12:13:52      00029269335TRDU1 
185       1.9840        XDUB     12:13:52      00029269334TRDU1 
2,615      1.9840        XDUB     12:13:52      00029269333TRDU1 
104       1.9840        XDUB     12:13:52      00029269332TRDU1 
2,511      1.9840        XDUB     12:13:52      00029269331TRDU1 
104       1.9840        XDUB     12:13:52      00029269330TRDU1 
814       1.9820        XDUB     13:36:54      00029269753TRDU1 
153       1.9820        XDUB     13:36:54      00029269752TRDU1 
1,247      1.9820        XDUB     13:36:54      00029269751TRDU1 
153       1.9820        XDUB     13:36:54      00029269750TRDU1 
1,466      1.9820        XDUB     13:36:54      00029269749TRDU1 
1,466      1.9820        XDUB     13:36:54      00029269748TRDU1 
1,400      1.9820        XDUB     13:36:54      00029269747TRDU1 
2,031      1.9860        XDUB     14:20:05      00029270018TRDU1 
1,196      1.9860        XDUB     14:20:05      00029270017TRDU1 
204       1.9860        XDUB     14:20:05      00029270016TRDU1 
1,196      1.9860        XDUB     14:20:05      00029270015TRDU1 
4,408      1.9860        XDUB     14:20:05      00029270014TRDU1 
1,196      1.9860        XDUB     14:20:05      00029270013TRDU1 
2,271      1.9800        XDUB     14:35:16      00029270190TRDU1 
250       1.9760        XDUB     14:36:35      00029270434TRDU1 
2,051      1.9760        XDUB     14:36:35      00029270435TRDU1 
652       1.9660        XDUB     14:54:08      00029271206TRDU1 
3,613      1.9660        XDUB     14:54:08      00029271205TRDU1 
436       1.9540        XDUB     15:06:13      00029271714TRDU1 
1,925      1.9480        XDUB     15:10:54      00029271849TRDU1 
3,847      1.9460        XDUB     15:20:05      00029272024TRDU1 
1,576      1.9480        XDUB     15:30:27      00029272251TRDU1 
600       1.9480        XDUB     15:30:27      00029272250TRDU1 
1,070      1.9500        XDUB     15:39:39      00029272388TRDU1 
1,929      1.9500        XDUB     16:03:44      00029272795TRDU1 
731       1.9500        XDUB     16:03:44      00029272794TRDU1 
1,250      1.9500        XDUB     16:03:44      00029272793TRDU1 
174       1.9500        XDUB     16:03:44      00029272792TRDU1 
1,912      1.9480        XDUB     16:04:39      00029272813TRDU1 
1,995      1.9380        XDUB     16:13:00      00029273067TRDU1 
2,013      1.9400        XDUB     16:25:01      00029273314TRDU1 
1,054      1.9400        XDUB     16:25:01      00029273313TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
983       1.6380        XLON     09:07:16      00029268491TRDU1 
1,100      1.6420        XLON     09:48:51      00029268674TRDU1 
2,302      1.6400        XLON     10:01:04      00029268713TRDU1 
1,124      1.6400        XLON     10:01:04      00029268712TRDU1 
2,358      1.6500        XLON     12:13:52      00029269340TRDU1 
3,859      1.6500        XLON     12:13:52      00029269338TRDU1 
500       1.6500        XLON     12:13:52      00029269336TRDU1 
102       1.6500        XLON     14:20:10      00029270022TRDU1 
1,958      1.6500        XLON     14:20:10      00029270021TRDU1 
836       1.6500        XLON     14:20:10      00029270020TRDU1 
1,400      1.6500        XLON     14:20:10      00029270019TRDU1 
636       1.6380        XLON     14:41:53      00029270736TRDU1 
1,446      1.6380        XLON     14:41:53      00029270735TRDU1 
2,035      1.6220        XLON     15:11:20      00029271859TRDU1 
2,019      1.6240        XLON     15:49:39      00029272651TRDU1 
2,342      1.6180        XLON     16:26:39      00029273491TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  350293 
EQS News ID:  2000061 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2000061&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
